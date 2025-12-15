After Calling Dhurandhar ‘Propaganda,’ Pakistan Announces New Movie ‘Mera Lyari’ To Tell ‘Authentic’ Story Of The Town

In response to the blockbuster Indian film Dhurandhar, Pakistan has announced its own movie, Mera Lyari, which aims to portray the Karachi neighborhood in a positive and authentic light. The Sindh Information Department criticized Dhurandhar for misrepresenting Lyari, calling it “Indian propaganda” that focused solely on violence and gang wars.

Lyari ‘Culture, Peace, and Resilience’, Says Pakistan

According to the Sindh Information Department, Lyari is a town rich in culture, peace, and resilience. “Misrepresentation cannot erase reality. Lyari stands for culture, peace, and resilience not violence. While Dhurandhar spreads propaganda, Mera Lyari will soon tell the authentic story of pride and prosperity,” the department stated in an X post, adding that the movie will release in January 2026.

Dhurandhar Sparks Controversy in Pakistan

Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and set between 1999 and 2009, has been making waves in both India and Pakistan, despite not releasing in the latter. The film portrays Lyari as a hub of gang wars, drug trafficking, arms trade, and terrorism. Characters like Rehman Dakait, played by Akshaye Khanna, and Superintendent of Police Chaudhary Aslam Khan, depict the fierce clash between gangs and law enforcement in the city.

Mera Lyari to Showcase Town’s True Story

Dhurandhar’s depiction of Lyari prompted Pakistani authorities to highlight the town’s real-life essence through Mera Lyari. The upcoming film promises to focus on the residents’ pride, heritage, and everyday resilience, offering a narrative contrasting sharply with the crime-centric depiction in the Indian movie.

Despite Pakistan’s announcement, Dhurandhar makers are set to continue their success. The second part of the film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, which is expected to continue the story of Humza Ali Mazari navigating the crime-ridden streets of Lyari.

Public Reaction and Expectations

While anticipation builds for Mera Lyari, discussions online suggest that audiences are curious to see whether the Pakistani film can counter the narrative established by the Indian blockbuster. Social media posts with hashtags like #MeraLyari are already trending, signaling growing attention toward the movie.

