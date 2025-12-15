Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, is currently experiencing an overwhelming success with his latest espionage thriller, Dhurandhar which has not only smashed box office records but also become the highest-earning movie of his career. The movie registered mixed reactions but Aditya Dhar’s monumental storytelling has indeed been a fantastic resurgence for the actor.

He was really touched by the positive response and eventually communicated his views to the audience via a post on social media. His thoughtful note resonated not only with the fans but also with the industry watchers who were pleased to discover the philosophical dimension of the star. In his usual mix of Hindi and English, he remarked, “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhal… Nazar aur sabr.”

His remark is a wonderful acknowledgment of God’s timing and simultaneously a call for us to be alert and wait patiently in the now—a mantra that seems to aptly illustrate his enchanting yet triumphant journey through cinema.

Box Office Triumphs: Ranveer’s Resurgence and Impact

The commercial performance of Dhurandhar has been nothing less than historic, firmly establishing Ranveer Singh as a worldwide superstar able to give mega hits. The movie, which is the first part of a two-part spy saga that takes its inspiration from real-life geopolitical events, has proven Singh’s talent in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Its box office collection was such a huge amount that it broke the conventional trends; the second weekend collection alone jumped past 100 dollar crore in two days. The domestic net collection took off to 350 dollar crore which officially crossed the actor’s earlier lifetime record of Padmaavat.

This box office comeback is not only the result of the film’s thrilling story and director Aditya Dhar’s genius but also of the actor’s relentless ten-year commitment to playing deep and difficult parts. The continuous draw of the audience is a clear indication for the project to go on, demonstrating that a powerful narrative along with the support of a committed superstar is capable of riding through any initial challenge.

The Philosophy of Patience: ‘Nazar Aur Sabr’ in the Limelight

Ranveer’s personal message, Nazar aur sabr , offers beginners and professionals alike a very strong and powerful lesson. It shows a great and solid commitment to the art instead of the temporary nature of the immediate results.

There was a period in the actor’s life when he couldn’t draw in huge crowds, but then he chose to have faith in the creative process and wait for the moment and the script that would be perfect for the mass audience to connect with and be attracted to.

His self-examination reflects a very ancient, sagacious perspective of his career, and it suggests that the actual attributes of a celebrity are not only the glamorous ones but also the quiet, hard-to-endure difficulties that are needed to live through the changes in a capricious industry. The phenomenal triumph of Dhurandhar is now regarded as the greatest vindication for this rock-solid belief and the suffering of long waiting

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2