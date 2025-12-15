LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news hollywood Delhi Mumbai Expressway central-government Bareilly wedding drama Jaipur benjamin netanyahu bcci Australia skilled worker Australia news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

Ranveer Singh celebrates the massive success of Dhurandhar, his highest-grossing film yet. Thanking fans, the actor shared a philosophical note on destiny, patience and faith. The film marks a powerful career resurgence, reaffirming his belief in “nazar aur sabr.”

After Dhurandhar Success, Ranveer Singh Reflects on Destiny and ‘Nazar Aur Sabr’ (Pc: X)
After Dhurandhar Success, Ranveer Singh Reflects on Destiny and ‘Nazar Aur Sabr’ (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: December 15, 2025 14:38:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

The powerhouse of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, is currently experiencing an overwhelming success with his latest espionage thriller, Dhurandhar which has not only smashed box office records but also become the highest-earning movie of his career. The movie registered mixed reactions but Aditya Dhar’s monumental storytelling has indeed been a fantastic resurgence for the actor.

He was really touched by the positive response and eventually communicated his views to the audience via a post on social media. His thoughtful note resonated not only with the fans but also with the industry watchers who were pleased to discover the philosophical dimension of the star. In his usual mix of Hindi and English, he remarked, “Kismat ki ek bohut khoobsurat aadat hai, ki woh waqt aane par badalti hai… Lekin filhal… Nazar aur sabr.”

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

His remark is a wonderful acknowledgment of God’s timing and simultaneously a call for us to be alert and wait patiently in the now—a mantra that seems to aptly illustrate his enchanting yet triumphant journey through cinema.

Box Office Triumphs: Ranveer’s Resurgence and Impact

The commercial performance of Dhurandhar has been nothing less than historic, firmly establishing Ranveer Singh as a worldwide superstar able to give mega hits. The movie, which is the first part of a two-part spy saga that takes its inspiration from real-life geopolitical events, has proven Singh’s talent in the role of Hamza Ali Mazari/Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

Its box office collection was such a huge amount that it broke the conventional trends; the second weekend collection alone jumped past 100 dollar crore in two days. The domestic net collection took off to 350 dollar crore which officially crossed the actor’s earlier lifetime record of Padmaavat.

This box office comeback is not only the result of the film’s thrilling story and director Aditya Dhar’s genius but also of the actor’s relentless ten-year commitment to playing deep and difficult parts. The continuous draw of the audience is a clear indication for the project to go on, demonstrating that a powerful narrative along with the support of a committed superstar is capable of riding through any initial challenge.

The Philosophy of Patience: ‘Nazar Aur Sabr’ in the Limelight

Ranveer’s personal message, Nazar aur sabr , offers beginners and professionals alike a very strong and powerful lesson. It shows a great and solid commitment to the art instead of the temporary nature of the immediate results. 

There was a period in the actor’s life when he couldn’t draw in huge crowds, but then he chose to have faith in the creative process and wait for the moment and the script that would be perfect for the mass audience to connect with and be attracted to.

His self-examination reflects a very ancient, sagacious perspective of his career, and it suggests that the actual attributes of a celebrity are not only the glamorous ones but also the quiet, hard-to-endure difficulties that are needed to live through the changes in a capricious industry. The phenomenal triumph of Dhurandhar is now regarded as the greatest vindication for this rock-solid belief and the suffering of long waiting

Also Read: Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 10: Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Film Smashes Records, Crosses Rs 350 Crore, Races Past KGF 2

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 2:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aditya DharDhurandharhome-hero-pos-12ranveer singh

RELATED News

Grand Star-Studded Launch of “Shagna Di Raat” Ft. Riva Arora & Singer Diamond

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon Shines In SonyLIV’s Real Kashmir Football Club Alongside Powerhouse Performers Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub and Manav Kaul

‘I Feel Claustrophobic’: ‘Dabangg 3’ Actor Sohail Khan Apologises For Not Wearing Helmet, Requests Bike Riders to Wear Helmets

Marvel Studios ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Makers to Drop FOUR Trailers With Avatar: Fire and Ash? Explained

Hollywood Shock: Rob Reiner And His Wife Michele Stabbed To Dead, Inside Their Life, Career, And Astonishing Net Worth Revealed

LATEST NEWS

Four-Day Work Week In India? Government Gives Big Update Citing New Labour Code

From 19-Minute Viral Video to Leaked 5 Minute And 40 Minute MMS Clips, How AI Deepfakes Impact Youth

‘Their Success Has Made The Entire Nation Proud’: PM Narendra Modi Congratulates Indian Squash Team After Historic World Cup Title

Sibling trio connect with their favourite city; regale Kolkatans at Tete-a-Tea with Tharoors

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

WATCH: 2 Killed, Several Injured In Vehicle Pile-Up On Delhi-Mumbai Expressway Amid Dense Fog, Video Goes Viral

Elitecon International Share Price Soars: Sixth Upper Circuit On $97.35M UAE Export Deal and Stellar Q2 Performance

From MGNREGA Name Change To 125 Workdays: Here’s What The Viksit Bharat-Guarantee For Rozgar And Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 Proposes

‘I’m Not Out Of Form But…’: India Captain Suryakumar Yadav Rejects All Criticism Despite Not Being Among Runs

Weaker Rupee Impacts Indian Exports Unevenly: Winners, Losers, And Limited Gains

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’
Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’
Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’
Amid Dhurandhar’s Massive Success, Ranveer Singh Recalls How Destiny Works: ‘Kismat Ki Ek Bohut Khoobsurat Aadat Hai…’

QUICK LINKS