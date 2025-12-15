LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > ‘A Hard Day For Me’: Priya Sachdev Kapur Shares Emotional Note On First Birthday After Sunjay Kapur’s Death

Priya Sachdev Kapur shared an emotional note on Instagram as she marked her first birthday after husband Sunjay Kapur’s death. Calling it “a hard day,” she remembered his loving birthday wishes and found comfort in her children amid grief and loss.

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 15, 2025 18:42:53 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Priya Sachdev Kapur, wife of late businessman Sunjay Kapur, shared a deeply emotional note as she marked her first birthday after his death earlier this year. Taking to Instagram Stories, Priya described the day as “a hard day” as she remembered her late husband and the love they shared.

Sunjay Kapur’s Old Birthday Wish Leaves Priya Emotional

Alongside her note, Priya shared a screenshot of an old birthday message posted by Sunjay Kapur, in which he had written: “When I count my blessings, I count you twice. You are the heart of our family, my best friend, and the most incredible mother to our children… Happiest Birthday to my forever partner.”

Reposting the message, Priya expressed how much she missed his heartfelt birthday wishes and cards, saying she found it difficult to celebrate her life after losing “the love of my life.”

‘I Cannot Celebrate My Life Without You’: Priya’s Heartfelt Message

“Today is a hard day for me. I always looked forward to my birthday cards and wishes from you. They were filled with your love, affection and appreciation for me,” Priya wrote.
 “I cannot celebrate my life when I have lost the love of my life,” she added, sharing a red heart emoji.

Finding Comfort Through Her Children

Despite her grief, Priya said she found comfort in her children. She revealed that her son Azarias made her a birthday card, while her daughter Safira wished her at midnight.
 “But in the smallest moments, I feel you close. Through the children, I see the same love and appreciation you had for me, and I know you are still here with us,” she wrote.

Sunjay Kapur’s Death in London

Sunjay Kapur, chairman of auto components major Sona Comstar, passed away on June 12 after reportedly suffering a heart attack while playing polo in London. His final rites were held on June 19 at the Lodhi Road Cremation Ground in New Delhi, attended by family members and close associates.

Sunjay Kapur’s Family and Marriages

Sunjay Kapur was earlier married to actor Karisma Kapoor. The couple tied the knot in 2003 and have two children daughter Samaira and son Kiaan. They filed for divorce in 2014, which was finalized in 2016.
 He later married Priya Sachdev, with whom he has a son, Azarias. Priya also has a daughter, Safira, from her previous marriage to hotelier Vikram Chatwal.

Estate Dispute Adds to Family Turmoil

Even as Priya mourns Sunjay’s loss, a high-profile legal battle over his multi-crore estate is unfolding in the Delhi High Court. Sunjay’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his children from his marriage to Karisma Kapoor have challenged an unregistered will allegedly dated March 21, 2025.

The will reportedly leaves Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate valued at around ₹30,000 crore to Priya Sachdev Kapur, excluding his mother and children, a move they have termed “suspicious and unnatural.”

Allegations of Concealment and Asset Transfers

During recent court proceedings, Sunjay Kapur’s mother alleged concealment of assets and possible transfer of funds abroad. She has sought a status quo on the estate, claiming that family assets, including properties and artworks, are being moved or altered.

Meanwhile, Sunjay’s children have requested the court to restrain any sale or modification of assets until the authenticity of the will is decided.

First published on: Dec 15, 2024 6:42 PM IST
QUICK LINKS