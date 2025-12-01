LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news karisma kapoor Alina Habba australia Delhi Airport explainer gautam gambhir elon musk INDIA bloc Afghanistan news
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

The Delhi High Court is hearing a major inheritance battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s ₹30,000 crore estate. His mother accuses wife Priya Kapur of hiding assets and moving money abroad, while his children challenge the validity of his will.

Sunjay Kapur and family (Photo: X, Canva)
Sunjay Kapur and family (Photo: X, Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: December 1, 2025 23:15:28 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

The high-profile legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s multi-crore estate has intensified in the Delhi High Court, with explosive allegations emerging from within the Kapur family. The dispute now unfolding like a dramatic courtroom thriller pits Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor against his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

At the heart of the feud is an unregistered will dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaving Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate valued at around ₹30,000 crore to Priya Sachdev Kapur, bypassing his children and mother.

Mother Alleges Concealment and Suspected Transfer of Funds Abroad

Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur, alleged massive financial irregularities and concealment of assets.

According to Gaggar, Sunjay Kapur’s disclosed bank balance is less than ₹2 crore, despite drawing an annual salary of around ₹60 crore from one company alone, and holding cryptocurrency valued at approximately ₹1.29 crore.

“Massive concealment. The money has moved abroad. How can a person with an income of ₹60 crore have only ₹1.7 crore in accounts?” Gaggar contended before the court, calling for complete disclosure of asset records for the last two years.

He argued that Sunjay’s mother and late father built the family business together and that Sunjay’s will excluding his mother is “suspicious and unnatural.”

“I was married for forty years. She was married for seven. Our will was registered. Here, the witness says he wasn’t even associated with the company prior to 2022,” he stressed.

Rani is seeking an order for status quo ante, claiming that assets are being moved overseas and that artworks and property at the family farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri were built by her late husband.

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Challenge The Will

The legal fight began when Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, Sunjay’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor, filed a suit questioning the authenticity of the will and seeking an injunction to stop Priya from altering or selling assets.

Representing the children, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued that Sunjay was meticulous with his documentation, and excluding both children is highly suspicious.

“Freeze any sale or alteration of assets until adjudication,” he asked the court.

The children claim they were unaware of the will until July 30, and that neither Sunjay nor Priya had ever mentioned its existence.

Priya Kapur’s Defence: “I Am the Last Wife”

Defending Priya, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar admitted the will was unregistered but insisted it was still valid. He also questioned the motives behind the children’s suit:

“Where were they for 15 years? They have already received ₹1,900 crore. What more do they want?” he said, noting that they received significant assets just five days before filing suit.

Nayyar added:

“At 50, a man dies suddenly. I am a widow, with a six-year-old child.”

Priya also challenged claims that inheritance customs dictated family asset transfers or that she benefited unfairly.

Suspicious Death Allegations and Corporate Tensions

The feud deepened after Rani Kapur questioned the circumstances surrounding Sunjay’s death during a polo match in London on June 12, officially recorded as a cardiac arrest caused by an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting.

Rani stated she was “forced to sign documents behind locked doors” and has been left dependent on others for survival. She also wrote to the Sona Comstar board and SEBI, claiming she was denied access to financial records.

Adding fuel, the Sona Group issued a clarification stating that Priya Kapur is not a shareholder since 2019, naming Sunjay as the sole beneficial owner.

Social Media Backlash & Symbolism

The dispute also spilled onto social media when Priya briefly changed her Instagram name to “Priya Sunjay Kapur”, prompting criticism and interpretations of power posturing amidst inheritance tensions. She soon reverted to Priya Sachdev Kapur and switched her account to private.

Even her daughter Safira reportedly removed her surname from her handle.

 Timeline of the Dispute

Date

Event

June 12, 2025

Sunjay Kapur dies during a polo match in the UK

July 2025

Rani alleges suspicious circumstances and coercion

July 30

Priya presents the controversial will

Sept 9–10

Karisma’s children move Delhi HC; Priya told to disclose assets

Dec 1

Court hears allegations of massive concealment and fund movement

The court will hear the matter next on December 3. At the centre of the dispute is a ₹30,000 crore estate, which includes both personal and corporate assets belonging to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The battle extends beyond inheritance and into the leadership and control of Sona Comstar, the global auto-components company that the Kapur family built over decades. 

The conflict also involves ownership of the family’s sprawling farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri area, along with an extensive collection of luxury assets and more than 50 high-value artworks. 

Ultimately, what is being contested is not just property, but the legacy and future corporate direction of the Kapur business empire, now shaken by internal distrust and competing claims.

ALSO READ: ‘We Were Working 12-Hours A Day’: Madhuri Dixit On 8-Hour Work Shift Amid Deepika- Sandeep Debate

First published on: Dec 1, 2025 11:15 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-7karisma kapoorPriya Sachdev Kapursunjay kapurSunjay Kapur property dispute

RELATED News

Mrunal Thakur Reacts to Dating Rumours With Shreyas Iyer and Dhanush – Here’s What She Said

What Is Shahid Kapoor’s Brother’s Ethnicity? Ishaan Khatter Reveals He Goes To Temples, Masjids, Says He’s ‘Half Hindu, Half…..’

Karan Aujla Announces Six-City India Tour 2026; Debut Stadium Shows in Delhi & Chandigarh – Full Details Inside

Who is Nikhil Kamath Dating? Zerodha Founder’s Rumoured Girlfriend Once Got Embroiled In A High Profile Legal Case Involving A Late Bollywood Star

Who Is Sobhita Dhulipala? Miss India Runner-Up Turned Actress, Now Married To Samantha Ruth Prabhu Ex Naga Chaitanya

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Alina Habba? Court Disqualifies Donald Trump Ally From Serving As New Jersey’s Top Federal Prosecutor

Role Of UP ATS, Gangster-Turned-Politician Under Scanner As International CBCS Racket Sees Multiple Arrests

Brazil Zoo Horror Caught On Video: 19-Year-Old Man Climbs Into A Lioness Enclosure, Gets Mauled To Death Within Seconds

Odisha Shocker: 18-Year-Old Student Of A Private University Found Dead in Hostel Room, Investigation Intensifies

Who Is Ayush Mhatre? Rising 18-Year-Old CSK Star In Top Form, Goes Viral After Back-to-Back Centuries

Who Is Vibha Devi? ‘Bahubali’ Rajballabh Yadav’s Wife With A Net Worth Of Rs. 30 Crore Fails To Read Oath In Hindi, Asks Another MLA, ‘Read It For Me’, Watch!

Rajya Sabha Witnesses Heated Exchange After Mallikarjun Kharge Refers To Unexpected Exit Of Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Harsh Winter Ahead? IMD Issues Big Alert, Warns Of Cold Wave In North And Central India From…

Vivo X300 And X300 Pro: Leaked India Prices, Expected Specs, Design, Camera, Everything You Need To Know

‘You Could Feel The Water Burning: Did Georgia Use Camite- A World War I Chemical Weapon On Protesters? New Investigation Reveals Shocking Details

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained
Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained
Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained
Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

QUICK LINKS