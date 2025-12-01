Inside The Star Family Feud: Sunjay Kapur’s Mother Accuses Priya Kapur Of Hiding Assets And Moving Money Overseas; Property Dispute Explained

The high-profile legal battle over late industrialist Sunjay Kapur’s multi-crore estate has intensified in the Delhi High Court, with explosive allegations emerging from within the Kapur family. The dispute now unfolding like a dramatic courtroom thriller pits Sunjay Kapur’s mother, Rani Kapur, and his children from his marriage to actor Karisma Kapoor against his third wife, Priya Sachdev Kapur.

At the heart of the feud is an unregistered will dated March 21, 2025, allegedly leaving Sunjay Kapur’s entire personal estate valued at around ₹30,000 crore to Priya Sachdev Kapur, bypassing his children and mother.

Mother Alleges Concealment and Suspected Transfer of Funds Abroad

Appearing before Justice Jyoti Singh, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, representing Rani Kapur, alleged massive financial irregularities and concealment of assets.

According to Gaggar, Sunjay Kapur’s disclosed bank balance is less than ₹2 crore, despite drawing an annual salary of around ₹60 crore from one company alone, and holding cryptocurrency valued at approximately ₹1.29 crore.

“Massive concealment. The money has moved abroad. How can a person with an income of ₹60 crore have only ₹1.7 crore in accounts?” Gaggar contended before the court, calling for complete disclosure of asset records for the last two years.

He argued that Sunjay’s mother and late father built the family business together and that Sunjay’s will excluding his mother is “suspicious and unnatural.”

“I was married for forty years. She was married for seven. Our will was registered. Here, the witness says he wasn’t even associated with the company prior to 2022,” he stressed.

Rani is seeking an order for status quo ante, claiming that assets are being moved overseas and that artworks and property at the family farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri were built by her late husband.

Karisma Kapoor’s Children Challenge The Will

The legal fight began when Samaira and Kiaan Kapur, Sunjay’s children with actor Karisma Kapoor, filed a suit questioning the authenticity of the will and seeking an injunction to stop Priya from altering or selling assets.

Representing the children, senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani argued that Sunjay was meticulous with his documentation, and excluding both children is highly suspicious.

“Freeze any sale or alteration of assets until adjudication,” he asked the court.

The children claim they were unaware of the will until July 30, and that neither Sunjay nor Priya had ever mentioned its existence.

Priya Kapur’s Defence: “I Am the Last Wife”

Defending Priya, senior advocate Rajiv Nayyar admitted the will was unregistered but insisted it was still valid. He also questioned the motives behind the children’s suit:

“Where were they for 15 years? They have already received ₹1,900 crore. What more do they want?” he said, noting that they received significant assets just five days before filing suit.

Nayyar added:

“At 50, a man dies suddenly. I am a widow, with a six-year-old child.”

Priya also challenged claims that inheritance customs dictated family asset transfers or that she benefited unfairly.

Suspicious Death Allegations and Corporate Tensions

The feud deepened after Rani Kapur questioned the circumstances surrounding Sunjay’s death during a polo match in London on June 12, officially recorded as a cardiac arrest caused by an anaphylactic reaction to a bee sting.

Rani stated she was “forced to sign documents behind locked doors” and has been left dependent on others for survival. She also wrote to the Sona Comstar board and SEBI, claiming she was denied access to financial records.

Adding fuel, the Sona Group issued a clarification stating that Priya Kapur is not a shareholder since 2019, naming Sunjay as the sole beneficial owner.

Social Media Backlash & Symbolism

The dispute also spilled onto social media when Priya briefly changed her Instagram name to “Priya Sunjay Kapur”, prompting criticism and interpretations of power posturing amidst inheritance tensions. She soon reverted to Priya Sachdev Kapur and switched her account to private.

Even her daughter Safira reportedly removed her surname from her handle.

Timeline of the Dispute

Date Event June 12, 2025 Sunjay Kapur dies during a polo match in the UK July 2025 Rani alleges suspicious circumstances and coercion July 30 Priya presents the controversial will Sept 9–10 Karisma’s children move Delhi HC; Priya told to disclose assets Dec 1 Court hears allegations of massive concealment and fund movement

The court will hear the matter next on December 3. At the centre of the dispute is a ₹30,000 crore estate, which includes both personal and corporate assets belonging to late industrialist Sunjay Kapur. The battle extends beyond inheritance and into the leadership and control of Sona Comstar, the global auto-components company that the Kapur family built over decades.

The conflict also involves ownership of the family’s sprawling farmhouse in Delhi’s Rajokri area, along with an extensive collection of luxury assets and more than 50 high-value artworks.

Ultimately, what is being contested is not just property, but the legacy and future corporate direction of the Kapur business empire, now shaken by internal distrust and competing claims.

ALSO READ: ‘We Were Working 12-Hours A Day’: Madhuri Dixit On 8-Hour Work Shift Amid Deepika- Sandeep Debate