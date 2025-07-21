LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash ajay devgn donald trump Drowning airplane crashes Former Kerala CM bangladesh ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

Witness the heartwarming moment as Alanna Panday breaks down in tears watching brother Ahaan Panday's powerful debut in Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara.' This viral family reaction, straight from Yash Raj Studios, showcases the film's profound emotional impact and confirms Ahaan Panday's remarkable arrival as Bollywood's next big star.

Ahaan Panday's Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as 'Saiyaara' Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna (image source: Instagram @alannapanday)
Ahaan Panday's Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as 'Saiyaara' Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday's Sister Alanna (image source: Instagram @alannapanday)

Published By: Newsx webdesk
Last Updated: July 21, 2025 19:53:59 IST

The silver screen often weaves tales that tug at our heartstrings, but rarely does the strong display of emotions from the audience quite like it did for the Panday family. Ahaan Panday’s much-anticipated debut film, ‘Saiyaara,’ has not only captivated audiences but profoundly moved his closest kin, with sister Alanna Panday captured in a heartwarming, tear-filled embrace.

In an emotional personal vlog shared by Alanna Panday, the emotional level of Ahaan’s cinematic debut was laid bare for millions to witness. As the credits rolled on ‘Saiyaara,’ an impressive moment unfolded, demonstrating the sheer power of storytelling and familial pride. Alanna, was in tears  by her brother’s performance, could be seen wiping away tears before embracing him in a truly touching display of sibling affection.

The special screening, held at the famous Yash Raj Studios in Mumbai, became a tableau of heartfelt reactions. Not just Alanna, but other family members, including cousin Ananya Panday, were seen navigating a wave of emotions. Ananya, famously asserting “I never cry!” was surprisingly teary-eyed, a testament to the film’s impactful narrative and Ahaan’s compelling portrayal.

‘Saiyaara’—A Record-Breaking Debut

Ahaan Panday’s debut, alongside co-star Aneet Padda, has defied expectations, striking an emotional chord with audiences nationwide. Directed by the acclaimed Mohit Suri, ‘Saiyaara’ has not only garnered immense praise but has also set impressive box office records for a newcomer-led film, confirming Ahaan’s powerful arrival in Bollywood. The film’s musical journey and emotionally charged storyline have resonated deeply, cementing its place as a significant romantic musical.

Alanna’s touching video record the family’s journey leading up to the film’s release, including a special puja performed for Ahaan’s success. This intimate glimpse into the Panday household underscored their unwavering support and immense pride in Ahaan’s momentous achievement. The collective emotional outpouring from the family serves as a powerful endorsement of ‘Saiyaara’s’ ability to connect on a deeply human level.

Ahaan Panday’s portrayal of Krish Kapoor, an aspiring singer, has been lauded for its authenticity and depth, leaving both family and critics alike in awe. The film’s success, coupled with these raw, emotional family reactions, highlights the profound connection between cinematic art and personal milestones. ‘Saiyaara’ is truly proving to be a debut for the ages, celebrated not just by the industry, but cherished intimately by those closest to its shining new star.

Tags: Ahaan Pandeyalanna pandaybollywood movieBollywood news

More News

Eternal Share Price Jumps 7% Despite 90% Profit Drop, Why Investors Are Bullish On The Future?
End Of Holidays? UK Air Force Jet F-35B All Set To Take Off After Spending Five Weeks In India
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Farah Khan Sponsors English School Education for his house help Dilip’s Kids, Says ‘I don’t want them to work in homes’
Shreyas Iyer Tours Barcelona While Team India Shares Sporting Moment with Manchester United in England
Vijay Deverakonda, Rana Daggubati Face ED Heat For Allegedly Endorsing Illegal Betting Platforms, 25 Celebs Under Scanner
John Oliver Is Partly Excited Over Cancellation of ‘The Late Show With Stephen Colbert But Calls It ‘Very, Very Sad News’
Ajay Devgn Makes Fun Of Ravi Kishan After Revealing He Touches Wife Preeti’s Feet Every Night, Kapil Sharma Chimes In
‘Khelo Bharat Niti 2025′ Central To Developing Sports’: MoS Raksha Khadse Hails PM Modi’s ‘Viksit Bharat’ Vision After Special Olympics Bharat football team victory
SC Seeks Report In A Week On Missing Russian Woman And Son; Husband Saikat Basu Alleges ‘Well-Planned Escape’
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday
Ahaan Panday’s Emotional Debut: Tears Flow as ‘Saiyaara’ Touches Hearts Of Ahaan Panday’s Sister Alanna Panday

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?