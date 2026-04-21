Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Surprises Daughter Aaradhya At Mumbai Airport After She Returns From Summer Trip; Heartwarming Moment Goes Viral | WATCH

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was recently seen at Mumbai airport as she arrived to receive her daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan, who was returning from her school’s summer vacation trip. A video of the moment, now widely shared online, shows Aaradhya walking out of the airport and spotting her mother waiting for her.

The two shared a warm hug, clearly happy to see each other after the time apart. Aishwarya was also seen recording her daughter’s reaction on her phone as she stepped out.

Aaradhya looked cheerful and excited, and even paused to pose for pictures with her friends before leaving.

Anniversary Celebrations With Family

Just days before the airport moment, Aishwarya celebrated her 19th wedding anniversary with Abhishek Bachchan on April 20. The couple, who got married in an intimate ceremony at their Juhu home, marked the occasion with their daughter by their side.

Aishwarya shared a few selfies on social media, where the family was seen posing together with a bouquet. She wore a white outfit with her signature red lipstick, while Abhishek appeared in traditional blue attire. Aaradhya, standing between them, completed the family frame.

Abhishek On Parenting Without Labels

In a recent conversation with Lilly Singh, Abhishek spoke about how he and Aishwarya approach parenting. He said they focus on setting an example for their daughter rather than assigning roles based on gender.

He explained that both of them try to lead by example in everyday life, whether it is about strength, empathy, or responsibility. According to him, their parenting style is not divided into fixed roles, but built around shared values and actions.

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