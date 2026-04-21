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Home > Entertainment News > Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel: The 31-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack despite having no known history of heart disease. Efforts were made for nearly an hour to revive her, but she could not be saved.

Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack (Via Instagram)
Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: April 21, 2026 17:12:23 IST

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Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel: The 31-year-old reportedly suffered a heart attack despite having no known history of heart disease. Efforts were made for nearly an hour to revive her, but she could not be saved. Her sudden passing has left her family, friends, and followers stunned.

Many of her fans took to social media to express grief and share messages of condolence, remembering her as energetic and full of life.

Pageant Organiser Pays Emotional Tribute

Vitor Tavares, who was organising the upcoming competition, shared a heartfelt message recalling his interactions with Maiara. He described her as focused and deeply committed to her dream.

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He said she had completed all her preparations, including interviews, and had even shown him the outfits she planned to wear. Struggling to process the news, he said it was hard to believe as he had spoken to her just a day earlier. He remembered her as someone with big dreams and a promising future.

Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel?

Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel was a rising name in Brazil’s pageant circuit and a young mother known for her dedication and ambition. She had won multiple beauty titles and was crowned Miss Londrina last year. She also secured the runner-up position in the 2025–26 Miss Sarandi competition.

At the time of her death, she was preparing to take part in another major pageant scheduled for April 29, a goal she had been working towards for months.

Possible Cause Linked To Rare Heart Condition

While official confirmation is awaited, some reports suggest that Maiara may have suffered from fulminant myocarditis. This is a rare but severe form of heart inflammation that can be triggered by infections, certain medications, or autoimmune conditions.

The condition can lead to rapid heart failure and sudden collapse, even in individuals with no prior health issues. Symptoms often include fatigue, chest pain, and breathing difficulty, though it can progress quickly without warning.

ALSO READ: James Bond, Prog Rock To Feature In Proms 2026: All About World’s Greatest Classical Music Festival

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Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

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Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

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Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack
Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack
Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack
Who Was Maiara Cristina de Lima Fiel? 31-Year-Old Brazilian Beauty Queen And Mother Of One Dies Of Heart Attack

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