Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

After Ajay Devgn’s much awaited sequel ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ finally released in theatres, it took no time to buzz social media as well. With both microblogging platform and trending hashtags, Twitter fast became the instant choice of audiences to give their personal opinions and even generate buzz merely through tweets.

The reviews seem to be mixed, with quite a number of fans saying the film was a “paisa vasool entertainer” which really did well in comparison to the original. However, this side of the debate also has people talking about flaws in the film, such as the somewhat predictable plot and a few jokes that appeared forced. But then again, despite various opinions, reviews would seem to converge at that one point that it’s a movie for family audiences and action-comedy lovers.

Fan Verdict: Laughter and Nostalgia

For most Ajay Devgn fans and those who enjoyed the first part, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ has lived up to its expectation of a clean, family entertainer. Several tweets praise the film for its clean comedy, devoid of vulgar or cheap jokes, and hence a welcome watch for people of all ages.

Son of sardar 2 💥 fantastic ⭐⭐⭐⭐ pic.twitter.com/X6xrS0snfL — Md Sakil Mohammed (@MdSakilMohamme1) July 31, 2025







Twitter users have particularly lauded the retro feel of the movie, with its dependence on the same brand of slapstick humor as well as a charismatic performance by Devgn.

The presence of the actor on-screen and his natural comic timing have been touted as the movie’s greatest strengths. Encouraging tweets contain words such as “full-on entertainer” and “mass masala,” suggesting that the film is managing to fill the hunger of its target group for a light-hearted, action-packed comedy.

#SonOfSardaar2 Review : ⭐️⭐️⭐️½ A full-on #AjayDevgn show with desi comedy and family drama. #MrunalThakur looks stunning and delivers a solid performance. Some scenes feel stretched, but overall it’s a fun ride that gives the same entertainment as part one. Recommended 👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/gp4em26vun — Asad (@KattarAaryan) July 31, 2025







Critical Chatter: Admitting Weaknesses

While there are cheerleaders for the film, there is also a more critical take on social media. Some people are tweeting that ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ does not have much to say in the way of a new story. The critics cite that the story is formulaic and too dependent on genre conventions. Other sticking points include the film’s length; some feel that especially in the second half, the film drags.







A handful of critics further remarked that while the comedy works in bits, some of the punchlines fell flat, making the overall story feel a bit disjointed. Dismissal of these critiques suggests an inclination toward considering the movie more as a comment on not being able to accomplish its greatest potential in being a more innovative or better-written sequel.



