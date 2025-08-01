Home > Entertainment > Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

Ajay Devgn’s Son of Sardaar 2 hits theatres and sparks mixed Twitter Review reactions. Fans enjoy the nostalgia, action, and clean comedy, while critics point out the predictable plot and weak punchlines. Still, it's winning hearts as a family-friendly entertainer.

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ brings action, laughs, and Twitter debate!
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ brings action, laughs, and Twitter debate!

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 1, 2025 10:36:00 IST

After Ajay Devgn’s much awaited sequel ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ finally released in theatres, it took no time to buzz social media as well. With both microblogging platform and trending hashtags, Twitter fast became the instant choice of audiences to give their personal opinions and even generate buzz merely through tweets.

The reviews seem to be mixed, with quite a number of fans saying the film was a “paisa vasool entertainer” which really did well in comparison to the original. However, this side of the debate also has people talking about flaws in the film, such as the somewhat predictable plot and a few jokes that appeared forced. But then again, despite various opinions, reviews would seem to converge at that one point that it’s a movie for family audiences and action-comedy lovers.

Fan Verdict: Laughter and Nostalgia

For most Ajay Devgn fans and those who enjoyed the first part, ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ has lived up to its expectation of a clean, family entertainer. Several tweets praise the film for its clean comedy, devoid of vulgar or cheap jokes, and hence a welcome watch for people of all ages.



Twitter users have particularly lauded the retro feel of the movie, with its dependence on the same brand of slapstick humor as well as a charismatic performance by Devgn.



The presence of the actor on-screen and his natural comic timing have been touted as the movie’s greatest strengths. Encouraging tweets contain words such as “full-on entertainer” and “mass masala,” suggesting that the film is managing to fill the hunger of its target group for a light-hearted, action-packed comedy.



Critical Chatter: Admitting Weaknesses

While there are cheerleaders for the film, there is also a more critical take on social media. Some people are tweeting that ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ does not have much to say in the way of a new story. The critics cite that the story is formulaic and too dependent on genre conventions. Other sticking points include the film’s length; some feel that especially in the second half, the film drags.



A handful of critics further remarked that while the comedy works in bits, some of the punchlines fell flat, making the overall story feel a bit disjointed. Dismissal of these critiques suggests an inclination toward considering the movie more as a comment on not being able to accomplish its greatest potential in being a more innovative or better-written sequel.


Also Read: Son of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2: Surprise Box Office Clash As Unexpected Hits Challenge Their Big Releases In Theatres Today

Tags: Ajay Devgn new movieBollywood action comedy 2025Son of Sardaar 2Son of Sardaar Twitter Review

RELATED News

BTS Jimin’s Viral Instagram Makeover: Ditched Jungkook’s Drawing, Egg Post Gone!
Dhadak 2 X Review: Twitter Praises Romantic Drama For Bold Take On Caste, Stellar Acting By Triptii Dimri, Siddhant Chaturvedi
Rajiv Thakur Confirms Exit From ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’: ‘No One Gets To Rest After A Big Show!’
August 2025 Is Here: Big Movies, Big Drama, And Big Action – Get Ready For A Full-On Bollywood Blast!
Son of Sardaar 2 Vs Dhadak 2: Surprise Box Office Clash As Unexpected Hits Challenge Their Big Releases In Theatres Today

LATEST NEWS

How Lemon Peels Can Naturally Boost Your Kid’s Immunity?
CBSE compartment results 2025 expected soon – How and when to check
Do You Know Who John Cena’s First WWE Opponent Was? Most Fans Have No Clue
Aditya Infotech IPO Allotment Today: Over 100× Subscription Sparks Buzz, GMP Signals 43% Listing Pop
Travelling To Mussoorie? Dhami Government Introduces New Rule, Check Here
Historic First: Pakistan To Import US Oil After Donald Trump’s ‘Massive Energy Deal’ Announcement
Logan Paul’s Mid Air Crisis Preps The Greatest Summer Slam Battle
PNB Housing Finance CEO Girish Kousgi Resigns, Stock Plunges- Here is Everything You Need To Know
Former ATS Officer Alleges Order To Arrest RSS Chief Bhagwat, Subramanian Swamy Demands Probe Against Chidambaram
August 2025 Numerology Predictions: What’s Coming For Your Love Life, Finances, Education & Health
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans
Ajay Devgn’s ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ Hits Theatres With Action, Laughter, And Mixed Twitter Review Reactions From Fans

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?