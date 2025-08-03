Home > Entertainment > Akon’s India Tour 2025: Dates, Cities & Ticket Details, Here’s The Guide!

What? Akon's India Tour 2025! Yes, you heard it right. It starts from November in Delhi, followed by Bengaluru and then an end to the tour in Mumbai. Rumours of surprise guests and tracks seem to be buzzing in the air. Ticketing opens up on August 8, grab yours before it fades away!

Grammy-nominated superstar Akon is going to ignite his much-awaited Akon India Tour 2025 in November and this is sure to be an electrifying experience for fans in India. Known globally for chart-toppers like Smack That and Chammak Challo, Akon returns for celebratory nostalgia, high-energy performances, and soulful melodies in three iconic cities.

Akon India Tour, Dates and Cities: A Three City Extravaganza

Akon’s India Tour 2025 is on by White Fox and Percept Live and kicks off on November 9 in Delhi with electrifying energy to its capital. Continuing on November 14, the tour expects to make vibes in Bengaluru with a high-energy smorgasbord of classics and fresh tracks.

The grand finale will be staged in Mumbai on November 16, sure to be nostalgic at a premier arena. These cities, known as music palaces, promise to be unforgettable nights full of a heady mélange of R&B, hip-hop, and Afropop from Akon himself.

How to Book Your Spot

Tickets to this must-see event are hugely in demand, with the early HSBC cardholder access beginning on August 8 at 1 PM via District by Zomato. The general sales open on August 10 at 10 PM through the same platform.

Prices are expected to vary by city and seating, ranging anywhere from 181 to 307 based on global trends, though figures for India still remain unconfirmed. Fans should save sites to their bookmarks and follow the event pages on Instagram for early bird offers and VIP packages that may include premium seating and exclusive goodies.

Why Akon’s Tour Should Not Be Missed?

Akon’s impressive performance on stage and ability to fuse genres has not only made him a household name, but also made him a worldwide icon, selling more than 35 million albums and working with legends such as Eminem and Shah Rukh Khan. The connection with India through his song Chammak Challo, in particular, resonates with many people. The tour is going to be a brilliant collection of cultures.

Expect a setlist full of hits like Lonely and Right Now (Na Na Na) alongside sneak peeks of what’s to come with his soon-to-be-released anthem, Akon’s Beautiful Day. Social media is already raging with the hype built within the fans, making the tour come across as historical in terms of music and memories.

