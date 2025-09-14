Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary
Akon's Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Akon’s wife, Tomeka Thiam, has filed for divorce just days before their 29th wedding anniversary, citing irreconcilable differences. The filing seeks joint custody of their daughter and raises questions about the impact of Akon’s polygamy views on their marriage

Akon’s wife Tomeka seeks divorce ahead of 29th anniversary (Pc: Instagram)
Akon’s wife Tomeka seeks divorce ahead of 29th anniversary (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 14, 2025 13:06:27 IST

Singer-songwriter Akon, who has achieved world hits via his non-conventional ways of looking at relationships, is confronted with a new challenge in his personal life with his wife, Tomeka Thiam, declaring divorce. The court paperwork is filed only a few days before the 29th wedding anniversary of the couple indicating a silent but firm closure of a three-decade long relationship.

By citing the reason of irreconcilable differences, the move by Thiam has dragged the highly secretive couple into the limelight, which has brought the factors that would have led to the break-up of the long relationship between the two into question. Although their actual dispute on the personal level is a personal matter that should be kept in secret, the filing itself gives a fresh insight into the complicated family life of Akon in the eyes of the general audience. 

Akon-Tomeka Divorce Filing and Custody Battle

The divorce petition filed by Tomeka Thiam in a court in Fulton County, Georgia, seeks joint custody of their daughter, Journey, who happens to be 17. But she is requesting physical custody of the first instance and Akon can have access to the visitation rights. This implies that Thiam desires to be the primary caretaker of their child, despite the intention to make sure that Akon will continue to be an active parent.

There is also a major controversy in the legal documents regarding her demand of spousal support and clearly stating she does not want the court to grant spousal support to Akon. This leads to a financial independence craving and a clear separation of duties in the future.

Akon Polygamy and Personal Philosophy

Akon has been a strong advocate of polygamy, a culture that he has actively championed as an African. In most of his interviews, he has mentioned that he believes in the possibility of having more than one partner and that he has had nine children. This philosophical position has been discussed publicly long enough and now it is being questioned whether this philosophical position can influence his marriage.

Although Thiam has led a quiet life during their marriage, the fact that she filed a divorce paper may prove that there is no longer anything compatible about what Akon considers publicly and what is actually happening in their relationship. The fact that it coincided this time, immediately before a significant anniversary, lends a heartrending touch to the dissolution of a liaison in which so many of us had believed to be founded upon permanence.

Also Read: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt And Jimmy Kimmel React To Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Death: There Is A Cure…

Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary
Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary
Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary
Akon’s Wife Tomeka Thiam Files For Divorce Just Days Before Their 29th Wedding Anniversary

