Home > Entertainment > Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt And Jimmy Kimmel React To Charlie Kirk's Tragic Death: There Is A Cure…

Charlie Kirk’s fatal shooting at Utah Valley University has shocked fans and celebrities alike. Stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jimmy Kimmel, and Chris Pratt share heartfelt messages, urging compassion and unity amidst rising political violence and uncertainty.

Arnold Schwarzenegger reacted to Charlie Kirk getting shot ( Pic Credit: Wikimedia Commons)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 11, 2025 10:39:52 IST

The news about Charlie Kirk getting shot. He was only 31, hanging out at Utah Valley University doing what he does, when someone just took him out with a bullet to the neck.

He didn’t even make it to the hospital. Kirk was the Turning Point USA guy and apparently tight with Trump.

Celebrities react to Charlie Kirk’s assassination 

Celebrities are, of course, posting their feelings all over social media. Jimmy Kimmel posted, “Can we just agree shooting someone is, like, the absolute worst? Show some humanity, please.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

Arnold Schwarzenegger jumped in on X (Twitter, whatever we’re calling it now) and went deep. “Politics has become a disease,” he said, which, I mean, no lies detected. He’s urging people to stop being so damn extreme and maybe remember we’re all human for a second. He called Kirk’s death a “horrible tragedy.” 

Chris Pratt, Mr. Guardians of the Galaxy himself, got all prayerful, asking for God’s help for Kirk’s family and “for our country” because apparently we all need a little divine intervention right now.

Even Savannah Chrisley posted, “I am devastated… I don’t have words. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY.”

Charlie Kirk got shot during a college debate. Security tried to save him, but there was just no chance. Trump actually broke the news first. Utah cops, the FBI, and basically everyone with a badge in the state are on the hunt for the shooter, but as of now, nobody’s got answers.

ALSO READ: What Were Charlie Kirk’s Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Utah? Donald Trump’s 31-Year-Old Ally Said…

Tags: Arnold SchwarzeneggerCharlie KirkChris PrattJimmy Kimmel

