Arnold Schwarzenegger, Chris Pratt And Jimmy Kimmel React To Charlie Kirk’s Tragic Death: There Is A Cure…

The news about Charlie Kirk getting shot. He was only 31, hanging out at Utah Valley University doing what he does, when someone just took him out with a bullet to the neck.

He didn’t even make it to the hospital. Kirk was the Turning Point USA guy and apparently tight with Trump.

Celebrities react to Charlie Kirk’s assassination

Celebrities are, of course, posting their feelings all over social media. Jimmy Kimmel posted, “Can we just agree shooting someone is, like, the absolute worst? Show some humanity, please.”

Arnold Schwarzenegger jumped in on X (Twitter, whatever we’re calling it now) and went deep. “Politics has become a disease,” he said, which, I mean, no lies detected. He’s urging people to stop being so damn extreme and maybe remember we’re all human for a second. He called Kirk’s death a “horrible tragedy.”

My heart is with Charlie Kirk’s family, and with the United States. Politics has become a disease in this country, and it’s deadly. But don’t listen to the pessimists who say there is no cure. There is a cure. It is inside of us. We must find our better angels and walk back… — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) September 10, 2025

Chris Pratt, Mr. Guardians of the Galaxy himself, got all prayerful, asking for God’s help for Kirk’s family and “for our country” because apparently we all need a little divine intervention right now.

Praying for Charlie Kirk right now, for his wife and young children, for our country. We need God’s grace. God help us. — Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) September 10, 2025

Even Savannah Chrisley posted, “I am devastated… I don’t have words. PRAY! PRAY! PRAY.”

Charlie Kirk got shot during a college debate. Security tried to save him, but there was just no chance. Trump actually broke the news first. Utah cops, the FBI, and basically everyone with a badge in the state are on the hunt for the shooter, but as of now, nobody’s got answers.

ALSO READ: What Were Charlie Kirk’s Last Words Before He Was Shot Dead In Utah? Donald Trump’s 31-Year-Old Ally Said…