LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Live TV
TRENDING |
Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war Aniruddhacharya ITC donald trump Hari Hara Veera Mallu India vs Pakistan War belgian grand prix india - pakistan war
Home > Entertainment > Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Akshay Kumar applauds Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda for their hit song "Saiyaara," calling it a promising debut. His support not only boosts their visibility but also highlights the need to nurture fresh talent in India's evolving music industry.

Akshay Kumar backs Saiyaara stars Ahaan & Aneet.
Akshay Kumar backs Saiyaara stars Ahaan & Aneet.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: July 26, 2025 14:33:43 IST

The Bollywood heartthrob has again been seen heaping recognition on Ahaan and Aneet-the singing sensations, who have made waves with the song “Saiyaara” recently. India’s music industry storm has once again been created through melodious tunes and somewhat bad-tempered lyrics by this song, through which Ahaan and Aneet have not just entered into the mighty music world but also made a very strong entry into it. 

Akshay Kumar, who has always proudly accepted new talent, lauded the duo for setting the records as a fresh welcome to the hard-nosed but rewarding market of entertainment. His stamp of approval does much more than certify their towering brilliance; it greatly boosts their new lives, heralding their arrival into the grand Indian music auditorium.

The Rise of Saiyaara: A Musical Phenomenon

Saiyaara’s success story endorses the skills of Ahaan and Aneet, which, along with the transformation in the mode of music consumption, has done a lot towards its swift rise to fame. After its independent release, the song mushroomed among social and streaming sites, signifying that again word-of-mouth was an asset in 2006 towards the modern world where it is probably best tied to a city-folk audience. 

The elaborate lines and unique instruments captivated listeners time and time again.  These success examples demonstrate the increasing opportunities that internet platforms offer up-and-coming artists without letting them bypass industry gatekeepers, with talent serving as the best advocate.

Akshay Kumar’s Guidance Gives Rising Stars a Boost

Akshay Kumar’s public acknowledgment of Ahaan and Aneet is not just a congratulatory post but rather an endorsement by an industry veteran for promising new talent. Such recognition from someone who is established in the sector often leads to opportunities and comes as a form of networking for these budding artists. 

Akshay Kumar has been on the back of new talent at all junctures in his career, understanding the very tough hurdles that come under an extremely competitive milieu. Your type of advice does not give morale boosts for Ahaan and Aneet but sends a strong message to the world in general, especially on the need for the nurturing of new voices. 

Such mentorship is crucial for the entertainment ecosystem’s sustained development to ensure a continued influx of fresh ideas and talent.

Also Read: Saiyaara Enters ₹100 Crore Club In 4 Days: Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda’s Film Crosses ₹133.75 Crore

Tags: Ahaan pandayakshay kumarAneet PaddaSaiyaara

RELATED News

Rajeev Shukla Condemns Ban On 25 OTT Platforms, Calls It Attack On Free Speech: Vulgar Koi Cheez Ho Toh….
Jeff Bridges Says He Didn’t Want To Offend Jared Leto During Tron: Ares: Everyone Has Different Methods
Wicked Star Ethan Slater Reflects On Childhood Dreams Coming True: It’s Been Such A Huge Part Of Me
Fan Frenzy Forces Sudden Shutdown Of ‘Hari Hara Veera Mallu’ In UK Theatre
‘Fantastic Four’ Collected Rs 5 Crore As ‘Saiyaara’ Extends Its Box Office Collection

LATEST NEWS

India Set To Boom In FY26: UBS Predicts 6.5% Growth- Here’s What’s Fueling It
Amid India-Pakistan Tensions, Pak Army Chief Visits China To Strengthen Ties
Unmarried Women Are Characterless: Aniruddhacharya Aka Pookie Baba Falls Under Controversy For This Statement, Apologises Later
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Breaking News: 8 Dead In ‘Terrorist Attack’ On Judiciary Office In Iran
Rúben Amorim Open to Reintegration of Exiled Stars If Transfers Fall Through
President Trump Says EU Trade Deal Is A ‘50–50 Shot’—Tariff Clock Still Ticking
Over 12,000 Teacher Posts Vacant in Kendriya and Navodaya Vidyalayas
Kargil War: How Much Did The India – Pakistan War In 1999 Cost To India?
Inter Miami vs FC Cincinnati: Predicted Lineups, When And Where To Watch
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda
Akshay Kumar Extends Warm Welcome To Saiyaara’s New Faces, Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?