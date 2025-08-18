LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?

Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?

Alan Cumming describes reprising Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday as “really healing” after a “miserable” X2 experience. Improved makeup technology and a positive on-set environment transformed the role, letting him enjoy playing the blue mutant without past struggles.

Alan Cumming finds healing reprising Nightcrawler after X2 struggles
Alan Cumming finds healing reprising Nightcrawler after X2 struggles

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 18, 2025 03:46:07 IST

When people learned that Alan Cumming will reprise the role of Nightcrawler in Avengers: Doomsday this sent a shock of excitement through the fan community. However, to the actor himself this reclamation of the character, of Kurt Wagner, was not entirely something of the past. Cumming has called the performative experience that proved to be so healing in a recent interview, something he compared to the miserable experience of shooting 2003’s X2.

The grueling experience was the initial time-consuming process of becoming the blue-furred mutant with up to five hours in a makeup chair. Twenty years later the more efficient process and a good on-set experience have changed his way of seeing the character, enabling him to approach a role he enjoyed without the encumbrance of a painful shoot.

Technological Advancements and the New Look

A significant factor in this positive change has been the development of the technology of film. It is in testament to just how state of the art visual effects and makeup artistry has become that Cumming disclosed that at Doomsday, his time in the makeup chair has decreased to a simple 90 minutes. One of them is hand-drawing the intricate tattoos of Nightcrawler that were previously time-consuming and now are implemented by using the computer.

Prefabricated applications, a game-changer by comparison, are now commonplace and thus greatly reduces the physical demands of metamorphosis. Such a modification is not only more efficient but also creates some sort of freedom that would enable the actor to concentrate in his performance.

A Positive Production Atmosphere

In addition to the technical upgrades, Cumming has raged over the on-set atmosphere on Avengers: Doomsday, terming people to be, “really nice.” His own dealings with X2 were full of challenges a story that he has told repeatedly (and in his memoir). Arriving at a set where people work cooperatively and respectfully have enabled him to get his bearings fully, and take on the role and his fellow actors, including among the returning stars of the X-Men.

When he is 60, he is ready to challenge himself by taking part in stunts and moving back to superhero genre, which shows that positive working environment can indeed renew any creative process. The health side of his homecoming reminds viewers of the value of good health, and the help of others, even on the biggest of blockbuster movies.

Also Read: James Gunn Hints At Shocking Reason Behind ‘Superman’ Digital Release-Could ‘Peacemaker’ Season 2 Be The Hidden Factor?

Tags: Alan Cummingavengers doomsdayMarvel fansX2

RELATED News

F1: The Movie Finally Drops on OTT – Check Release Date, Platform & Streaming Details
Sunjay Kapur’s Sister Dubs Karisma Kapoor As ‘A Good Mother’ Amid Rs 30,000 Crore Family Feud
Sarah Jessica Parker Claps Back At And Just Like That Hate-Watchers, ‘I Don’t Really Care’
From K-Pop To MLB: BTS V’s First Pitch At Dodgers Game, Crashes Ticket Servers
Coolie OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Rajinikanth’s Action Thriller? Here’s What We Know

LATEST NEWS

Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Gold And Silver Price Today: Yellow Metal Rates Climb As Geopolitical Tensions Ease- Check Prices In Your City
Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out on Kareem Hunt’s Return: ‘One Bad Choice Doesn’t Define You’
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters
ECI Publishes Names Of 65 Lakh People Deleted From Draft Electoral Rolls, Direct Link To Check
Russia Strikes on Kharkiv Leaves One Child Dead, Seventeen Injured
Inside NBA Star Hassan Whiteside’s USD 15.8 Million Miami Waterfront Mansion Now Up for Sale
Opposition Boycott Special Parliament Session On Shubhanshu Shukla in Lok Sabha, Shashi Tharoor On X
Why INDIA Bloc Plans To Move Impeachment Motion Against CEC?
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy Arrives In Washington For White House Talks With Trump, Says ‘Strong Desire To End…’
Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?
Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?
Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?
Alan Cumming Calls ‘X2’ Filming ‘Miserable’- Was Reprising Nightcrawler In ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ Really Healing?

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?