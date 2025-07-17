Ali Fazal’s Wife Richa Chadha Claps Back at Trolls Over ‘Natural Birth’ Comment on Daughter’s First Birthday, Bollywood Actress Says, ‘I Feel Rearranged’

Bollywood actress Richa Chadha celebrated her daughter Zuneyra’s first birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post, sparking an unexpected controversy over her use of the term “natural birth.”

The post was a testimony to her motherhood and a tight slap to the trolls who criticise her as a mother. Richa is known for her bold and strong stands, she addressed this backlash and participated in the online debate via her Instagram post.

Richa’s Heartfelt Post Sparks Debate

Richa shared a touching reel on Instagram, featuring moments from her pregnancy and life as a new mother to Zuneyra, born on July 16, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital.

In her caption, she wrote, “A year ago I gave birth to a healthy baby girl at Breach Candy Hospital. Labour lasted a few hours, delivery only about 20 minutes, natural birth!” She further, expressed her gratitude, ”Zuneyra was born a year ago and so was I. Reborn as a mom.







While fans showered love, some users criticised her use of “natural birth,” arguing it implied other delivery methods, like C-sections, were less valid. One user commented, “Every birth is natural, thanks to science nowadays they’re being assisted to help the mom and the kid.”

Richa’s Fiery Response To Trolls

Unfazed, Richa hit back with a now-deleted comment: “It is my page and also my vagina and my baby.” She further stated, “If I said normal delivery, you’d have said the same thing,” defending her right to choose her words.

Her response, celebrated by many as a feminist stance, emphasized personal agency over her narrative. Though she later removed the comment thread, Richa stood firm, highlighting her frustration with unsolicited critiques

The debate underscores ongoing tensions around childbirth terminology and societal expectations of women. Richa’s bold stand reaffirms her commitment to authenticity, as a mother she approached for her personal choice.

