Amaal Malik In Bigg Boss: Why He Had Severed Ties With Brother Armaan Malik-A Throwback

Bigg Boss 19 witnessed one of its most heartwarming moments this week when music composer Amaal Mallik entered the house to meet his younger brother, singer Armaan Malik, during the Family Week. The emotional reunion instantly struck a chord with viewers, who called it the “Best Moment of the Season.” Armaan, overwhelmed by weeks of mental pressure inside the house, broke down upon seeing Amaal, and their long, genuine hug stood out amidst the usual drama of the show.

Amaal’s Visit Offers Emotional Relief to Armaan

Amaal arrived at a crucial time, as Armaan had been navigating intense group tensions and isolation inside Bigg Boss 19. Their heartfelt conversation provided Armaan with much-needed emotional grounding. Amaal advised him to trust his instincts, stay kind, and not let the competitive environment overshadow his warmth. The exchange became a reminder of the strength family support can bring, even in high-pressure reality television settings.

The Throwback: Why Amaal Had Cut Ties With His Family

Their reunion reminded viewers of a difficult chapter in the Mallik family. Earlier this year, Amaal had posted a deeply emotional message on Instagram, revealing that he was battling clinical depression and had cut ties with his family to focus on healing. He wrote that he felt robbed of his peace and drained emotionally. He also said that future interactions with his family would be strictly professional. Though the post was later deleted, it caused a massive stir online.

Amaal Opens Up About His Identity Crisis in Bigg Boss 19

Inside the Bigg Boss house, Amaal finally revealed the real reason behind that now-deleted post. Speaking to Zeishan Quadri, he said he felt overshadowed and unheard, despite composing major hits. He described experiencing an identity crisis and clarified that his younger brother Armaan was never the problem, calling him “like a son” who never made him feel inferior. The emotional strain, according to Amaal, stemmed from years of unresolved family issues and a major argument with his mother that became the tipping point.

Online Backlash Intensified His Emotional Struggles

Amaal explained that once his post went viral, trolls began targeting his family first Armaan, then his father Daboo Malik and even his mother, with people questioning her upbringing. Feeling responsible for the backlash, he reacted emotionally and suggested that either all three family members change their surname or he would change his. At the time, he was also coping with the death of his pet dog and a painful breakup, which intensified his emotional turmoil and caused everything to “spill out on the internet.”

Family’s Reaction and Armaan’s Support Despite the Rift

Following Amaal’s public breakdown, his father admitted he had unintentionally taken Amaal for granted while giving more attention to Armaan. Despite the difficult times, Armaan always stood by his brother. When Amaal entered Bigg Boss 19 as a contestant, Armaan cheered him on openly, wishing him luck and joking that he should treat the show like a boarding school and return soon because “bahut gaane pending hai.”

Amaal Addresses His Mental Health on National Television

At the Bigg Boss 19 premiere, Amaal even discussed his struggles with host Salman Khan, saying bluntly that he was depressed. His candidness resonated deeply with viewers and marked one of the rare moments where a contestant spoke openly about mental health on a mainstream reality show.

A Bond Rebuilt on National Television

Amaal and Armaan’s emotional meeting inside the Bigg Boss 19 house highlighted the strength of their bond. Despite misunderstandings and emotional hurdles, the brothers have rebuilt their relationship with honesty and maturity. Their reunion became a standout moment of the season, reminding viewers that even in a show driven by conflict, genuine family love remains the strongest anchor.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 Shocker: Amaal Mallik’s Tearful Reunion With His Brother Armaan Malik Leaves Fans Saying ‘This Moment Redefined The Season’