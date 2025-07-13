Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, music composer Amaal Mallik addressed the sexual harassment allegations leveled against his uncle, Anu Malik and spoke of discomfiture and pointed at the credibility of the remarks based on the volume. The comments have yet again sparked debate about accountability in Bollywood.

Amaal’s Emotional Distance from Anu Malik

Amaal explained he is not close to Anu, but just formal interactions at occasions like his brother Armaan’s wedding. He alleged the accusations pulled their already personal and professional distance.

Amaal explained that he had only shared professional courtesy with Anu, not keeping up with Anu’s family for years, which is an intentional decision to remain far from the scandal.

The #MeToo Allegations Against Anu Malik

In 2018, singers like Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment, leading to his temporary exit from a reality show. The allegations, which surfaced during the global MeToo wave, implicated Anu in inappropriate conduct, prompting multiple individuals to come forward with claims.

Amaal has finally opened up about his opinion over this controversy, the composer stated, “If so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it.”

Further he added, “Once my dad asked me if I too will be dragged in this movement. I said, there is no chance. I can never be the person who will ask for physical favors in return for songs. All the girls who worked with me felt safe.”

The comments and Amaal’s action to part ways from his own family have created a family crisis. This comes after Amaal continues building his own identity within the music industry, away from his uncle’s legacy.

