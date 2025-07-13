LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Live TV
TRENDING |
Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash Australia troops astronaut Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master IPL valuation 2025 Q1 earnings India ahmedabad plane crash
Home > Entertainment > Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’

Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’

Amaal Mallik addressed sexual harassment allegations against his uncle, Anu Malik, in an interview, suggesting credibility to the claims due to multiple accusers. The remarks reignite discussions on Bollywood accountability, as Amaal distances himself from the controversy while continuing his music career amid family tensions.

Amaal Malik reacts to Anu Malik's harrasment allegations

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 16:22:04 IST

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, music composer Amaal Mallik addressed the sexual harassment allegations leveled against his uncle, Anu Malik and spoke of discomfiture and pointed at the credibility of the remarks based on the volume. The comments have yet again sparked debate about accountability in Bollywood.

Amaal’s Emotional Distance from Anu Malik

Amaal explained he is not close to Anu, but just formal interactions at occasions like his brother Armaan’s wedding. He alleged the accusations pulled their already personal and professional distance.

Amaal explained that he had only shared professional courtesy with Anu, not keeping up with Anu’s family for years, which is an intentional decision to remain far from the scandal.

The #MeToo Allegations Against Anu Malik

In 2018, singers like Shweta Pandit and Sona Mohapatra accused Anu Malik of sexual harassment, leading to his temporary exit from a reality show. The allegations, which surfaced during the global MeToo wave, implicated Anu in inappropriate conduct, prompting multiple individuals to come forward with claims.

Amaal has finally opened up about his opinion over this controversy, the composer stated, “If so many people raised their voice against him, I believe there must be some truth to it.” 

Further he added, “Once my dad asked me if I too will be dragged in this movement. I said, there is no chance. I can never be the person who will ask for physical favors in return for songs. All the girls who worked with me felt safe.”

The comments and Amaal’s action to part ways from his own family have created a family crisis. This comes after Amaal continues building his own identity within the music industry, away from his uncle’s legacy.

Also Read: Dream Team Assembled? Sivakarthikeyan Set to Star in Venkat Prabhu’s Next After ‘GOAT’!

Tags: amaal malikanu malikBollywoodmeetoo

More News

€100 Million Superyacht Sea Lady II Catches Fire In Saint-Tropez, Shocking Tourists
Why Would A Parent Kill Own Child? Anger, Jealousy And Control Hold The Answer
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan’s Residence Receives Fresh Bomb Threat While He Is Abroad
Amaal Mallik Comments On Anu Malik’s Sexual Harassment Allegations: ‘There Must Be Some Truth’
Sunil Gavaskar Says Shubman Gill’s Clash With England Openers At Lord’s Due To Lack Of IPL Exposure
Maalik Box Office Day 2: Rajkummar Rao’s Film Soars with 36% Jump, Dethrones 7 Bollywood Releases in Just 48 Hours
Dream Team Assembled? Sivakarthikeyan Set To Star In Venkat Prabhu’s Next After ‘GOAT’!
SpaceX Invests $2 Billion In Elon Musk’s AI Company xAI To Challenge OpenAI And Google
Did Jackson Wang Bid Farewell to India? GOT7 Star Addresses Disha Patani Speculation
Australia Will Not Pre-Commit Troops Amid Taiwan Tensions and China’s Rising Influence, Minister Says

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?