Dream Team Assembled? Sivakarthikeyan Set To Star In Venkat Prabhu’s Next After ‘GOAT’!

The Marvelous actor Sivakarthikeyan is said to be on board to collaborate with ace director Venkat Prabhu for his next big film, news that has thrilled Kollywood. This long-awaited collaboration comes after Venkat Prabhu’s massive hit as a director in the critically acclaimed movie Thalapathy Vijay’s GOAT. While no official news has been confirmed yet, close-in sources from the director and actor have revealed that negotiations have been progressing well and indicated towards a fresh and diverse movie. With Venkat Prabhu, acclaimed for his unconventional script and genre-redefining movies, coming on board, Sivakarthikeyan, who has gained fame for his versatile performances and broad scope of audience acceptability, promises a film which can turn the tables for the audience.

Venkat Prabhu’s Vision: Post-GOAT Buzz

Following the big scale and high-concept treatment of GOAT with Thalapathy Vijay, all in the industry have been keeping fingers crossed to find out what Venkat Prabhu’s next would be like. Having his own style of storytelling, combining humor, suspense, and twist turns, Prabhu has a penchant for making films that engage writers and the common man on the street equally. His earlier movies like Mankatha and Maanaadu are credentials to his expertise in crafting tense suspense stories with fresh approaches. The said project with Sivakarthikeyan is all the more fascinating, as it offers a fresh blank sheet for Prabhu to try a new order of storytelling, maybe with the help of Sivakarthikeyan’s own natural looks and people-connecting talent and giving it his own stamp of movie-making sensibility.

Sivakarthikeyan’s Strategic Lineup

For Sivakarthikeyan, this pairing with Venkat Prabhu is a savvy inclusion among his already varied and promising slate of upcoming releases. The actor has been keeping himself busy, shedding his early persona of a comedy-biased hero to essaying more demanding and varied roles. With AR Murugadoss’s Madharasi and Sudha Kongara’s Parasakthi on the anvil at different stages of production, Sivakarthikeyan is obviously trying to diversify his filmic fare and establish himself as an actor capable of acting in diversified genres. One Venkat Prabhu film would definitely be one more feather in his hat, as it is evidence that he is not hesitant to experiment with new directors and collaborate with the ones who possess a different style of filmmaking. The move is considered to be a move to further diversify his portfolio of movies and appeal to an even broader segment of audience.

Also Read: Legendary Actor Kota Srinivasa Rao Passes Away At 83: Tollywood Mourns A Colossal Loss