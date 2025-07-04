Amaal Mallik Draws Stark Parallel Between Kartik Aaryan And Late Sushant Singh Rajput: ‘100 Log Hatane Ke Firaaq Mein Hain’

Singer-composer Amaal Mallik, in a deeply personal interview, offered a sobering reflection on the unseen tensions brewing in the Hindi film industry. Drawing a haunting parallel, he claimed Kartik Aaryan is facing the same systemic cold-shouldering that once engulfed the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

Amaal Mallik warns: Kartik Aaryan facing what broke Sushant

“The public has understood the reality… itni dark hai ki logo ki life chali gayi. Sushant Singh Rajput nahi handle kar paaye… whatever happened with him, some blame it as murder, some blame it as suicide… aadmi toh chala gaya na (Sushant Sinh Rajput couldn’t handle what was happening with him, some call it a murder and some call it a suicide.The man is now dead),” Amaal said, his voice laced with anguish. He didn’t mince words as he painted Bollywood as a place where smiling faces often mask breaking spirits.

With gravity, he added, “Iss industry ne hi kuch kiya hai unke mind pe… demoralise kiya. (This industry has something to their mind, have demoralised it)” The betrayal, he hinted, didn’t come from strangers, but from those within the inner circle people who should have stood beside Sushant, not against him.

Kartik Aaryan is smiling through the storm, says Amaal Mallik

Turning to Kartik Aaryan, Amaal spoke of a silent but steady campaign against the young actor. “Kartik i also facing the same probems he said, revealing that beneath Kartik’s upbeat public image lies a daily battle against power structures that wish to diminish him.

“100 log hatane ke firaaq mein hain… bade producers, actors… power play”, ( There are 100 people who want him removed, big producers, actors its all a power play) he stated bluntly. According to Amaal, an invisible force of powerful gatekeepers continues to try and edge Kartik out, the same way whispers once did to Sushant.

But where Sushant seemed to lack a net to fall back on, Amaal saw strength in Kartik’s family, hoping that this support would help Kartik endure what Sushant could not.

Amaal’s words aren’t just commentary they’re a warning, a lament, and perhaps, a desperate plea for change in a world that so easily forgets the cost of cruelty dressed as competition.

