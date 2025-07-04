Delhi High Court Says Jacqueline Misled Probe, Denies Relief in Sukesh Chandrashekhar Case

In a sharp rebuke, the Delhi High Court has dismissed Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez’s plea to quash the money-laundering case linked to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, ruling that she tried to mislead investigators and conceal evidence.

Justice Anish Dayal, delivering the verdict, said Jacqueline initially denied even knowing Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s real identity. But once presented with evidence during questioning, she changed her stance — all signs, the court noted, of intentional obfuscation. The Enforcement Directorate (ED) further accused her of deleting data from her phone and urging associates to remove other potentially incriminating evidence.

Jacqueline’s ED Details Allegations

The ED stated that Jacqueline didn’t fully disclose the extent of gifts she received, instead revealing them only after repeated interrogation. These included expensive items allegedly funded by money meant for a ₹200 crore extortion operation allegedly run by Sukesh Chandrashekhar from jail.

Adding weight to the allegations, the ED pointed out that after Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s arrest, Jacqueline Fernandez allegedly wiped her phone clean and prompted others around her to do the same. The agency contended that she knowingly used or kept proceeds of crime worth crores.

Jacqueline’s Defense: Victim, Not Culprit

Jacqueline’s camp had argued that she was a victim of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s manipulations, unaware of his criminal activities. They emphasized that she was initially treated as a witness in the extortion case lodged by Delhi Police. The petition suggested that since she was cooperating, she should not be considered an accused under the PMLA.

Her lawyers also noted that other recipients of Sukesh Chandrashekhar’s gifts such as models and even actress Nora Fatehi have not been made accused, suggesting bias in the ED’s approach.

Jacqueline’s Court’s Verdict & Next Steps

Noting that predicate offences and money-laundering proceedings are legally distinct, the court ruled that being a witness in one does not preclude being charged in the other. Jacqueline’s petition was rejected, and the ED’s case will proceed in trial court.

For Jacqueline Fernandez, these proceedings mark a major legal setback, regardless of her stance. The Delhi HC’s dismissive tone shows investigators are free to probe further under the PMLA. The next chapter will unfold soon in a Delhi trial court—a stage where Jacqueline will have an opportunity to present a fuller defense.

