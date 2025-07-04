Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Live TV
TRENDING |
250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban 250 independence day PM Modi Trinidad Visit spicejet Bhojpuri Chautaal Florida murder delhi fuel ban
Home > Entertainment > Were Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Married? Hollywood Star Couple Confirm Their Split Days After Rumours

Were Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Married? Hollywood Star Couple Confirm Their Split Days After Rumours

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have officially split after 10 years together and 6 years engaged. The pair plans to co-parent daughter Daisy “lovingly and respectfully.” Rumors point to career stress, Katy’s album flop, and Orlando attending events solo as factors in the breakup.

Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom
Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 19:49:16 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially done. Yes, after a whole decade together and six years being engaged, they’ve finally split.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

But they’re not going all scorched-earth apparently, they’re committed to co-parenting their little girl, Daisy, and keeping things chill for her sake. At least that’s what the “official statement” their reps gave US Weekly says, and I mean, what else are they gonna say?

According to the statement, Katy and Orlando have been doing this slow-mo breakup thing for a while now, easing into the whole co-parenting scene. So don’t be shocked if you still spot them together, probably at kid-friendly restaurants or awkward recitals. The main thing? Daisy’s their top priority. And, yeah, they’re all about keeping things “loving” and “respectful.” Gotta hand it to them for trying.

Word on the street is, things aren’t nasty between them—no flying plates or messy tabloid drama (yet). Katy’s bummed, obviously, but a little relieved too. I mean, can you blame her? Her last divorce was a disaster zone. Nobody wants a sequel to that.

What went wrong between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

So, what went wrong? Well, rumour has it her latest album—called 143, dropped last September—tanked. Like, people barely noticed it. 

That stung for Katy, and apparently, the stress started creeping into their relationship. Orlando tried to be the supportive fiancé, but even Legolas can’t slay every demon. The lukewarm album, meh tour crowds…all that pressure just built up.

And then there’s the tea: Orlando showed up solo at Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Katy was supposed to go but bailed at the last second. Not exactly a great sign.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom never tied the knot. They kicked things off back in 2016—some Golden Globes afterparty magic, you know how it goes. They had these big dreams of a wedding in Japan in 2020 but then COVID crashed the party and everything got put on ice. No reschedule, no legal “I do’s.” 

ALSO READ: ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ To Hit The Indian Silver Screens Today: A New Era Or Franchise Fatigue

Tags: katy perrylatest celebrity newslatest hollywood newsorlando bloom
Advertisement

More News

Microsoft Closes Its Pakistan Office After Twenty-Five Years
French Air Traffic Strike Grounds Over 1,100 Flights, Disrupts Europe’s Holiday Rush
Who Is ‘Bihar Ki Beti’ Kamla Persad-Bissessar? From Net Worth To Ancestral Roots, Everything You Need to Know
D Gukesh Clinches Rapid Title At Grand Chess Tour 2025 In Zagreb
India Backs Inclusive Development And Governance Reforms At NDB
India Will Sign Trade Deals Only If National Interest Is Secured: Piyush Goyal
Why India Allowed Pakistan’s Team For The Asia Cup Amid Strained Ties After Operation Sindoor?
Who Gets To Be Called A Doctor? Vidit Gujrathi’s Doctors’ Day Post Sparks Heated Clash With Liver Doc On Who’s A ‘Real Doctor’
India vs England, 2nd Test: Harry Brook And Jamie Smith’s Historic Partnership Shatters Multiple Records At Edgbaston
Terrorists Acted on Their Dharma, Armed Forces Responded with Their Karma: Rajnath Singh

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?