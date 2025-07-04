Were Katy Perry And Orlando Bloom Married? Hollywood Star Couple Confirm Their Split Days After Rumours

Looks like Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially done. Yes, after a whole decade together and six years being engaged, they’ve finally split.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm split

But they’re not going all scorched-earth apparently, they’re committed to co-parenting their little girl, Daisy, and keeping things chill for her sake. At least that’s what the “official statement” their reps gave US Weekly says, and I mean, what else are they gonna say?

According to the statement, Katy and Orlando have been doing this slow-mo breakup thing for a while now, easing into the whole co-parenting scene. So don’t be shocked if you still spot them together, probably at kid-friendly restaurants or awkward recitals. The main thing? Daisy’s their top priority. And, yeah, they’re all about keeping things “loving” and “respectful.” Gotta hand it to them for trying.

Word on the street is, things aren’t nasty between them—no flying plates or messy tabloid drama (yet). Katy’s bummed, obviously, but a little relieved too. I mean, can you blame her? Her last divorce was a disaster zone. Nobody wants a sequel to that.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm splitting up 6 years after getting engaged👀 pic.twitter.com/cyxSVoPohI — Kellyblog (@Kellybrown850) July 4, 2025

What went wrong between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom

So, what went wrong? Well, rumour has it her latest album—called 143, dropped last September—tanked. Like, people barely noticed it.

That stung for Katy, and apparently, the stress started creeping into their relationship. Orlando tried to be the supportive fiancé, but even Legolas can’t slay every demon. The lukewarm album, meh tour crowds…all that pressure just built up.

And then there’s the tea: Orlando showed up solo at Jeff Bezos’ wedding. Katy was supposed to go but bailed at the last second. Not exactly a great sign.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom never tied the knot. They kicked things off back in 2016—some Golden Globes afterparty magic, you know how it goes. They had these big dreams of a wedding in Japan in 2020 but then COVID crashed the party and everything got put on ice. No reschedule, no legal “I do’s.”

