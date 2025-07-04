‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ To Hit The Indian Silver Screens Today: A New Era Or Franchise Fatigue

The Jurassic World is back to take you to the Era of Dinosaurs! The one that will scare and amuse you.

Director Gareth Edwards’ much awaited sci-fi movie, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will hit the Indian cinemas today, July 4 following its American and overseas release on July 2 on the occasion of 250th US Independence Day. The film has been a trending topic of discussion online since its release garnering both praises and criticism.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Deep Into The Jurassic Universe

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is the seventh edition of the famous ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise. The film is a standalone successor of the 2022 hit ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and the fourth film in the ‘Jurassic World’ series. Directed by the ‘Godzilla’ fame Gareth Edwards, the film features a stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein and Luna Blaise.

The film follows the narrative of a group of mercenaries hired by the pharmaceutical company ParkerGenix to extract the DNA of dinosaurs from a forbidden and dangerous island. The film is filled with adventure, action and thriller like other films in the franchise .

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Early reviews From The Western Release

Being a part of the well-acclaimed franchise, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ has been looked upon with great expectations. With its initial release in the West, the reviews about the film have been mixed. While some praised the film for its amazing visuals and plot, others criticized it for being predictable and ruining the ‘Jurassic Park’ Franchise. Check some of these reviews below:

This will go down as one of the best moments in the Jurassic Franchise.

I still think about it to this day of how beautiful it was. I can’t wait to watch #JurassicWorldRebirth again THIS WEEKEND!! pic.twitter.com/2Qr6zNz1Tf — Mr. Goji  (@mr_goji1954) July 2, 2025







#JurassicWorldRebirth tries to erase the previous World films and awkwardly mimics the original Park, resulting in a forgettable, predictable mess with a pointless ending. Universal, it’s time to let this franchise rest. It’s not evolving, it’s just becoming a fossil 👎🏾 pic.twitter.com/VW7NAL70kV — Movie Files (@MovieFilesLive) July 1, 2025







this scene in Jurassic World Rebirth reinstalled my faith in the franchise, pure beauty and wonder pic.twitter.com/w3H6KF2P60 — Jillian (@JillianChili) July 1, 2025







The critic reviews don’t matter. You know what does? When I watched Rebirth today a kid behind me (that was silent and well behaved the entire time) screamed “Spinosaurus!” Because he was so excited to see them on the big screen. That’s what matters. #JurassicWorldRebirth pic.twitter.com/HiqeDmgO8l — Aquariumaster (@_aquariumaster_) July 3, 2025







#JurassicWorldRebirth is an engaging horror adventure that absolutely delivers in terms of tension and awe (the scene in the gif here is pure JP magic), despite some flaws here and there when the movie doesn’t dare as it could have.

Jonathan Bailey is pure gold.

8/10 pic.twitter.com/pTRYKWIaKI — Fede🍕 (@owenpratt93) July 2, 2025







‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Box Office Hit Or Miss

The film has delivered an amazing performance in the US following its release on July 2, grossing approx $56.5M through its Day 1. In India, the film collected an estimated of ₹10 lakh in India on July 4 until 9:45 AM, Sacnilk reported. With the weekend coming up the film is further expected to do a strong business both in India and internationally.

Also Read: Hari Hara Veera Mallu to finally release in theatres on this date, check details