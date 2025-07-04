Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ To Hit The Indian Silver Screens Today: A New Era Or Franchise Fatigue

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ To Hit The Indian Silver Screens Today: A New Era Or Franchise Fatigue

The dinosaurs are back, and so is the chaos! Jurassic World Rebirth, directed by Gareth Edwards, marks the seventh installment of the iconic Jurassic Park franchise. With action, adventure, and a race to control prehistoric DNA, the film promises thrills, but has sparked mixed global reactions.

Published By: Muskan Sharma
Last Updated: July 4, 2025 12:13:14 IST

The Jurassic World is back to take you to the Era of Dinosaurs! The one that will scare and amuse you. 

Director Gareth Edwards’ much awaited sci-fi movie, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ will hit the Indian cinemas today, July 4 following its American and overseas release on July 2 on the occasion of 250th US Independence Day. The film has been a trending topic of discussion online since its release garnering both praises and criticism.

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Deep Into The Jurassic Universe 

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ is the seventh edition of the famous ‘Jurassic Park’ franchise. The film is a standalone successor of the 2022 hit ‘Jurassic World Dominion’ and the fourth film in the ‘Jurassic World’ series. Directed by the ‘Godzilla’ fame Gareth Edwards, the film features a stellar cast including Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, Ed Skrein and Luna Blaise. 

The film follows the narrative of a group of mercenaries hired by the pharmaceutical company ParkerGenix to extract the DNA of dinosaurs from a forbidden and dangerous island. The film is filled with adventure, action and thriller like other films in the franchise .

‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Early reviews From The Western Release

Being a part of the well-acclaimed franchise, ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ has been looked upon with great expectations. With its initial release in the West, the reviews about the film have been mixed. While some praised the film for its amazing visuals and plot, others criticized it for being predictable and ruining the ‘Jurassic Park’ Franchise. Check some of these reviews below:











‘Jurassic World Rebirth’: Box Office Hit Or Miss 

The film has delivered an amazing performance in the US following its release on July 2, grossing approx $56.5M through its  Day 1. In India, the film collected an estimated of ₹10 lakh in India on July 4 until 9:45 AM, Sacnilk reported. With the weekend coming up the film is further expected to do a strong business both in India and internationally. 

