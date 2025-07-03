Live Tv
Home > Entertainment > Hari Hara Veera Mallu To Finally Release In Theatres On This Date, Check Details

Hari Hara Veera Mallu To Finally Release In Theatres On This Date, Check Details

After getting postponed for 3 times, Pawan Kalyan's film Hari Hara Veera Mallu will release in the cinema halls on July 24, 2025. Kalyan will play the protagonist Veera Mallu while Bobby Deol will enact the antagonist Aurangzeb in this film. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna have directed Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan as Veera Mallu

Published By: Sarthak Arora
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 18:02:19 IST

Telugu actor Pawan Kalyan’s much anticipated period drama Hari Hara Veera Mallu is finally set to hit the silver screen on July 24, 2025 after prolonged delays. The film’s production house Mega Surya Productions has revealed the film’s release date on the social media. Unveiling the film’s poster, the production house wrote in the caption,” One fights for Power. One fights for Dharma. The clash of legacies begins. 🔥Witness the Battle for truth, faith and freedom 𝐈𝐧 𝐂𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐝𝐰𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐉𝐮𝐥𝐲 𝟐𝟒, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 ⚔️🔥A Historic Experience Awaits ❤️#HariHaraVeeraMallu 🏹#HHVMonJuly24th #HHVM”. The poster shows Pawan and Bobby Deol, who will enact Aurangzeb’s character on screen. 

https://www.instagram.com/p/DLJXWvKz6QE/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Apart from Pawan and Bobby, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s star cast comprises Nargis Fakhri, Nora Fatehi, Nidhhi Agerwal and others. M. M. Keeravaani, Academy Award and Global Globe winning maestro, has composed the film’s music. Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi and Jyothi Krishna have directed this pan-India film, originally shot in Telugu. A Dayakar Rao has bankrolled this film while AM Rathnam is presenting it. 

What was the original release date of Hari Hara Veera Mallu and why it was delayed?

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s makers first wanted to release it on March 29, 2025 but then postponed it to May 09, 2025 and then to July 12, 2025. Reportedly, the makers delayed the release date repeatedly due to the post-production and the VFX work. Also, as per the Hindustan Times, director Jyothi Krishna had scrapped Bobby’s character in the film. However, he decided against his decision after watching Bobby’s performance in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. He rewrote Bobby’s role and added many other scenes as well. Due to these reasons, Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s release date was postponed repeatedly.

 https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/others/makers-of-pawan-kalyans-hari-hara-veera-mallu-rewrote-bobby-deol-s-aurangzeb-after-animal-ottplay-101751268697810.html

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s storyline

Hari Hara Veera Mallu’s storyline revolves around Veera Mallu, who revolted against the Mughal empire generals.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor Once Admitted How He Always Go Overboard With Drinking: It Is In My Genes

Tags: Hari Hara Veera MalluPawan KalyanRadha Krishna Jagarlamudi
