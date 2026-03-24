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Home > Entertainment News > Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh to apologise in court over Kantara mimicry row after backlash over ‘Daiva’ remark

Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh to apologise in court. (Photo: X)
Amid Dhurandhar 2 success, Ranveer Singh to apologise in court. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: March 24, 2026 21:31:35 IST

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

Even as Dhurandhar 2 continues its strong box office run, actor Ranveer Singh has landed in legal trouble over his mimicry of a ‘Daiva’ scene from Kantara. The actor is set to file an affidavit before the Karnataka High Court on April 10, 2026, offering an unconditional apology.

Earlier in February, Singh had approached the court seeking relief after an FIR was filed against him for allegedly hurting the sentiments of the Kannadiga community. The court had then directed authorities not to take coercive action against him.

Offer to Apologise in Person at Chamundi Temple

In a fresh development, Singh’s counsel told the court that the actor is willing to visit the Chamundi temple in Mysuru and apologise in person. However, the complainant’s counsel, advocate Prashanth Methal, argued that Singh’s earlier apology lacked sincerity, noting that it was limited to a social media post and not expressed publicly or orally.

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What Happened at IFFI That Sparked the Row?

The controversy dates back to November 30, when Singh performed on stage at the closing ceremony of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa. During the event, he mimicked the iconic ‘Daiva’ performance from Kantara, originally portrayed by actor-director Rishab Shetty.

While Singh intended it as a tribute, his act quickly went viral and triggered backlash online.

‘Female Ghost’ Remark Triggers Outrage

The backlash intensified after allegations surfaced that Singh referred to the sacred ‘Daiva’ figure revered by the Kotitulu community as a “female ghost.” The remark was seen as deeply offensive by many, who argued that the portrayal reduced a revered deity to something trivial and disrespectful.

A complaint filed by the Hindu Janajagruti Samiti alleged that the actor insulted Goddess Chamundadevi through his stage act, further escalating the issue.

Social Media Backlash and Cultural Sensitivity Debate

Following the viral clip, several users criticised Singh for cultural insensitivity. Many pointed out that the ‘Daiva’ tradition holds deep spiritual significance in coastal Karnataka and should not be trivialised.

Comments ranged from calling the act “disrespectful” to questioning the actor’s awareness of regional traditions and beliefs.

Ranveer Singh’s Apology

Amid the growing controversy, Ranveer Singh issued an apology on Instagram, stating that his intention was to appreciate Rishab Shetty’s performance.

“My intention was to highlight Rishab’s incredible performance… I have always deeply respected every culture, tradition, and belief in our country. If I’ve hurt anyone’s sentiments, I sincerely apologise,” he wrote.

Praise from Rishab Shetty Amid Controversy

Interestingly, days before the legal escalation, Rishab Shetty had praised Dhurandhar 2, calling it a powerful film with “top-notch performances,” including Singh’s role.

Controversy Overshadows Box Office Success

Despite the massive success of Dhurandhar 2, the controversy surrounding the Kantara mimicry has cast a shadow over Singh’s achievements. With the matter now before the court, all eyes are on the actor’s affidavit and whether his apology will put the issue to rest.

ALSO READ: Who Is Anjali Raghav, Haryanvi Actress Who Accused Pawan Singh Of ‘Inappropriate Touching’ During Event? Haryana Women’s Commission Summons Him In Fresh Row

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Tags: dhurandhar 2home-hero-pos-13Kantara controversyKantara Daiva mimicry backlashranveer singhRanveer Singh KantaraRanveer Singh Kantara controversy

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

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Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?
Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?
Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?
Amid Dhurandhar 2 Success, Ranveer Singh Faces Heat Over Kantara Mimicry; Set To Apologise In Court Over Daiva Scene- What Triggered The Massive Backlash?

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