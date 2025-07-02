Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Live TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER donald trump Bollywood American rice exports 6G telecom standards India Common Contract Note Microsoft KYLIE JENNER
Home > Entertainment > Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas

Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas

Diljit Dosanjh stays composed amid the “Sardaar Ji 3” row over casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir. Despite FWICE’s boycott, the film earned ₹18.1 crore globally in 3 days, breaking records in Pakistan. Diljit flaunted his success on Instagram, drawing mixed celebrity reactions.

Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3
Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir in a still from Sardaar Ji 3

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 17:46:42 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

Diljit Dosanjh is catching major heat thanks to a storm swirling around his latest flick. While the internet’s busy arguing and nitpicking, Diljit’s doing what he does best—dropping Instagram pics from his private jet, dripping swag in a classic white kurta-pyjama, moustache on point.

The man captioned it, “SARDAAR JI 3 Smashing Records Overseas.” That’s not subtle flexing, that’s a full-blown mic drop.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3

Now, the real drama kicked off because they cast Hania Aamir, who happens to be Pakistani, which ticked off FWICE. Yes, the film isn’t even out in India. But guess what? It’s absolutely killing it elsewhere. Pakistanis are loving it, and the box office numbers are wild—Rs 18.1 crore globally in just three days. 

Apparently, it’s broken records in Pakistan for any Indian flick. Not bad for a movie wrapped in controversy. 

Of course, the usual parade of celebrities are either standing by Diljit or taking shots at him. Rupali Ganguly, for one, was not impressed and didn’t bother hiding it.

And then, right after the trailer dropped, FWICE sent Imtiaz Ali this dramatic letter asking to cut ties with Diljit. 

ALSO READ: Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance

Tags: diljit dosanjhhania aamirlatest entertainment newssardaar ji 3 news
Advertisement

More News

Texas Republican Keith Self Opposes Procedural Vote On Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’: What We Know So Far
3 Indians Abducted By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
India Prioritises National Interests In Ongoing US Trade Deal Talks: Report
Apple’s India Ambitions in Jeopardy as Foxconn Recalls Chinese Workforce
3 Indians Kidnapped By Al Qaeda-Linked Terror Group In Mali, MEA Seeks Urgent Action
Contractors Claim Their Colleagues Opened Fire as Palestinians Sought Food in Gaza: Report
Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold Price Slashed by Rs 30,000 — Will This Deal Disappear Any Moment?
Delhi Mother And Teen Son Found Murdered Inside Locked Lajpat Nagar Home
Kilmar Abrego Garcia Claims He Was Beaten, Tortured In El Salvador’s Infamous Prison Before US Return
New Infinix Hot 60 5G+ Leak Sparks Excitement — Is This the Next Game-Changer with a Secret AI Button?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?