Amid Sardaar Ji 3 Controversy, Diljit Dosanjh Claims Movie Is Smashing Records Overseas

Diljit Dosanjh is catching major heat thanks to a storm swirling around his latest flick. While the internet’s busy arguing and nitpicking, Diljit’s doing what he does best—dropping Instagram pics from his private jet, dripping swag in a classic white kurta-pyjama, moustache on point.

The man captioned it, “SARDAAR JI 3 Smashing Records Overseas.” That’s not subtle flexing, that’s a full-blown mic drop.

Diljit Dosanjh’s Sardaar Ji 3

Now, the real drama kicked off because they cast Hania Aamir, who happens to be Pakistani, which ticked off FWICE. Yes, the film isn’t even out in India. But guess what? It’s absolutely killing it elsewhere. Pakistanis are loving it, and the box office numbers are wild—Rs 18.1 crore globally in just three days.

Apparently, it’s broken records in Pakistan for any Indian flick. Not bad for a movie wrapped in controversy.

Of course, the usual parade of celebrities are either standing by Diljit or taking shots at him. Rupali Ganguly, for one, was not impressed and didn’t bother hiding it.

And then, right after the trailer dropped, FWICE sent Imtiaz Ali this dramatic letter asking to cut ties with Diljit.

ALSO READ: Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance