Home > Entertainment > Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance

Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria, linked by past relationships and runway chemistry, share glimpses of a possible getaway through Instagram. Though neither confirms their status, their posts hint at a new chapter, blending the glamour of fashion with serene moments by the sea.

Published By: Reha Vohra
Last Updated: July 2, 2025 17:14:02 IST

Veer Pahariya recently treated fans to a captivating photo — himself standing on a yacht, a jagged mountain backdrop daring the sky. Within hours, Tara Sutaria posted a shockingly similar shot, a serene blue sea complemented by lush greenery. She accompanied her image with a single heart emoji, neither tagged the other, yet the timing spoke volumes.

Their story began earlier this year, in March, when both made waves as showstoppers during Lakme Fashion Week. The instant chemistry on the runway set whispers circulating. Not long after, whispers of a budding romance began to circulate. It’s believed that the two had been spending time together for a few months, still navigating the early stages of what looked like a promising new connection.

Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria’s Emotional Baggage

Each carries past relationship baggage. Veer, once linked to Sara Ali Khan through their collaboration on Skyforce, has spoken candidly about early media scrutiny. “I was 20 when gossip about my relationships made headlines. I was not in public life, so they never asked my opinion. … I was affected by that, but what can be done? Now, I don’t care,” he shared in conversation with Zoom. He went on to say, “It’s fine now. I signed up for it.”

Tara was in a long-term relationship with Aadar Jain, but things took a turn when he decided to marry one of Tara’s cloest friends

From Runway to Retreat

Looking ahead to today, their Instagram stories quietly reveal a shared getaway each capturing moments from the same trip, but from their own perspective. Neither Veer Pahariya nor Tara Sutaria has openly talked or confirmed anything, though unspoken, their images hint at a deeper connection: rugged mountains, sleek yachts, and a single heart emoji subtly telling something.

Whether this signals the beginning of a new chapter or just a holiday spent side by side, one thing is unmistakable these two continue to draw attention, effortlessly shifting from the bright lights of the runway to the serene calm of the sea.

Tags: Bollywooddatingtara sutariaveer pahariya
Are Veer Pahariya and Tara Sutaria Dating? Quiet Getaway Fuels Rumours of New Romance
