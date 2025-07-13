Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’

The recent trailer of Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has caused quite a stir, with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan also joining to support the cast, wishing them good luck by sharing the trailer on social media.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Message

Posting the Dhadak 2 trailer with his X handle, Amitabh Bachchan captioned, “T 5440 – All good wishes .” His brief message conveys his admiration for the new-age storytelling of the film and its lead actors’ performances.

T 5440 – All good wishes .. https://t.co/E8ozN2dPhl — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 13, 2025







Big B’s act has also created greater interest in the film, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. His thumbs-up does add to the trailer’s impact, which has been itself well appreciated for achieving the right balance between emotional plot and socio-political commentary.

Siddhant and Triptii’s Compelling Chemistry

The trailer introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit law student who has to deal with caste-based discrimination, and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi, a privileged girl refusing to follow societal norms for love. Their scorching chemistry and sublimely nuanced performances have been widely appreciated, with fans hailing it as a “powerful” and “heart-wrenching” portrayal.

Social media response emphasizes the stark intensity of Siddhant and emotional depth of Triptii. In spite of some criticism over aspects such as brownface, the chemistry of the two has captured hearts.

Dhadak 2’s Bold Socio-Political Narrative

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 tackles casteism and identity, setting it apart from its predecessor. The trailer’s depiction of Neelesh and Vidhi’s forbidden romance against systemic discrimination has sparked both applause and debate, with some calling it a “well-made melodrama” and others questioning its adaptation of Pariyerum Perumal.

With a decent star cast and Karan Johar’s support, the film would turn out to be an intellectually challenging drama that defies society’s norms.

