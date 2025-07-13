LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master
Live TV
TRENDING |
Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master Gaza Ceasefire Talks Ceratosaurus skeleton Texas flood deaths Carlos Alcaraz Australia troops Mahathir Mohamad Audi drunk driver Delhi C Sadanandan Master
Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’

The Dhadak 2 trailer, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has generated buzz, with Amitabh Bachchan sharing it on X, expressing support. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, it features compelling chemistry and socio-political commentary.

Amitabh Bachchan wishes good luck to Dhadak 2 cast

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 19:49:38 IST

The recent trailer of Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri, has caused quite a stir, with Bollywood icon Amitabh Bachchan also joining to support the cast, wishing them good luck by sharing the trailer on social media.  

Amitabh Bachchan’s Heartfelt Message

Posting the Dhadak 2 trailer with his X handle, Amitabh Bachchan captioned, “T 5440 – All good wishes .” His brief message conveys his admiration for the new-age storytelling of the film and its lead actors’ performances. 



Big B’s act has also created greater interest in the film, a remake of the 2018 Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal. His thumbs-up does add to the trailer’s impact, which has been itself well appreciated for achieving the right balance between emotional plot and socio-political commentary.

Siddhant and Triptii’s Compelling Chemistry

The trailer  introduces Siddhant Chaturvedi as Neelesh, a Dalit law student who has to deal with caste-based discrimination, and Triptii Dimri as Vidhi, a privileged girl refusing to follow societal norms for love. Their scorching chemistry and sublimely nuanced performances have been widely appreciated, with fans hailing it as a “powerful” and “heart-wrenching” portrayal.

Social media response emphasizes the stark intensity of Siddhant and emotional depth of Triptii. In spite of some criticism over aspects such as brownface, the chemistry of the two has captured hearts.

Dhadak 2’s Bold Socio-Political Narrative

Directed by Shazia Iqbal, Dhadak 2 tackles casteism and identity, setting it apart from its predecessor. The trailer’s depiction of Neelesh and Vidhi’s forbidden romance against systemic discrimination has sparked both applause and debate, with some calling it a “well-made melodrama” and others questioning its adaptation of Pariyerum Perumal.

With a decent star cast and Karan Johar’s support, the film would turn out to be an intellectually challenging drama that defies society’s norms.

Also Read: From Winterfell To The Bedroom: Sophie Turner Credits Game Of Thrones For Her Sex Education

Tags: amitabh bachhanSiddhant Chaturveditripti dimri

More News

Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’
Israeli Strikes Kill 30 in Gaza as Death Toll From Israel-Hamas War Tops 58,000
From Winterfell To The Bedroom: Sophie Turner Credits Game Of Thrones For Her Sex Education
Kumar Sangakkara Slams Harry Brook’s Dismissal In Lord’s Test: ‘Arrogance, Not Bazball’
Post The Success Of Mrs, Actor Sanya Malhotra To Headline An Action-Comedy Film
Anthem Biosciences IPO Opens Monday: What You Should Know Before Subscribing
Ind vs Eng 3rd Test: Nasser Hussain Slams Slow Over Rate, Demands Strong Action
‘Metro…In Dino’ Holds Ground At The Box Office
Biggest Piece of Mars on Earth Is Going Up for Auction – 10 Points
Australia Drops Nathan Lyon For Pink Ball Test After 13 years: Reason Revealed By Selector

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?