From Winterfell To The Bedroom: Sophie Turner Credits Game Of Thrones For Her Sex Education

Sophie Turner, who grew up on television as Sansa Stark on HBO’s hit show Game of Thrones, recently released a raucous and unfiltered secret: the show mostly taught her about sex. Beginning in the cast at 14, Turner became familiar with the mature, sometimes explicit sex-based plotlines of Westeros. Sophie Turner admitted recently on a podcast that Game of Thrones was “more than enough” to educate her about sex and relationships, rather than others thinking that parents or mainstream education were. Her own testimony has touched hearts and falls within a larger discussion of how the mainstream culture, by extension a show as transgressive and provocative as Game of Thrones, can affect young adults’ attitude towards grown-up matters without ever really making big headlines.

Growing Up on a Controversial Set

Sophie Turner transitioned from youth into young adulthood during her ten-year residence as Sansa Stark. During primetime, Game of Thrones frequently set the bar for television because of its famously intense violence, nudity, and raw sex scenes. Having to navigate all of this during the early stages of development meant that Turner, a young performer, had to embrace an impossible range of adult issues inside the framework of her career. Ones, particularly young ones, were exposed to and required to portray scenes with complex and frequently dark sexual themes, even as the show’s makers attempted to create reality about a world of fantasy violence. The facetious comment by Turner hints at her own personal and non-traditional “education” as she trod her character’s path of life along with the show’s graphic elements, which certainly provided something different from traditional, formal sex education.

Unconventional Learning and Personal Growth

Turner’s remark is not only particularly about the individual episodes, but in general about what she has had to learn on the Game of Thrones set. She has frequently expressed how the show was her “best acting class,” where she didn’t just learn acting skills, but how a professional operates and how to survive in the zany world of show business. When she appends “and a little from my parents” to her sex education statement, it highlights that what she was taught about sex was a mix of material information and the hyperbolic, at times brutal, accounts that she heard as Sansa. The series, with its complex web of interactions, power dynamics, and consequences of sexual intercourse, provided a single window for Turner, and indeed for many other adolescent viewers, through which to observe and learn about human relationships and sexuality that could not otherwise be discussed as part of an ordinary course of study. Her honesty reveals the surprising ways in which our world, even those make-believe ones, can instruct us about the nature of the world.

