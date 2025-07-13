LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Did Jackson Wang Bid Farewell to India? GOT7 Star Addresses Disha Patani Speculation

Did Jackson Wang Bid Farewell to India? GOT7 Star Addresses Disha Patani Speculation

Jackson Wang jokingly called his recent India trip his "last visit" due to not being recognized at clubs. On The Great Indian Kapil Show, he also clarified that he and Disha Patani are just friends, shutting down ongoing dating rumors with charm and humor.

Jackson Wang on The Great Indian Kapil Show addressing India visit and Disha Patani rumors, wearing stylish attire and charming fans with his wit, humor, and heartfelt statements.
Jackson Wang last visit India clears Disha Patani rumors on Kapil's show

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last Updated: July 13, 2025 15:56:48 IST

Jackson Wang, the internationally celebrated K-pop singer and GOT7 member, recently raised eyebrows among his Indian fans by making a seemingly emotional statement about his recent visit. While on his visit to India for promoting his new album MAGICMAN 2 and guest appearance on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’, Wang jokingly but theatrically suggested that this could be his “last visit” to India. This admission, spoken in his good-natured manner, followed a frank description of life at Indian clubs, where he grumbled that he was not known at parties and autograph requests always made “for a friend.” The internet was flooded with love and reassurance, and even this sarcastic complaint connected with admirers. From a duet with Punjabi artist Diljit Dosanjh to his much-anticipated reunion with Bollywood megastar Disha Patani, his tour has been a flurry of activity.

Jackson Wang Decoding the ‘Last Visit’ Buzz

His ‘last visit’ statement on ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ was primarily fueled by his satirical take on not being recognized on his clubbing trips to India. He talked about how, on his second visit to the nation, he visited three clubs and felt as if he was highly ignored, with individuals requesting autographs in someone else’s name and not his. This amiable grouse was greeted with a standing ovation of applause from the studio audience, as almost every hand rose from the audience when Kapil Sharma asked how many of them were fans of Jackson. Wang, himself a showman, replied, “Very good actors,” adding still more wit to the exchange. His clear intent was to be facetious, and not to make an across-the-board statement concerning his future visits.

Disha Patani Rumors: Just Friends

The long-standing gossip between Bollywood’s Disha Patani and Jackson Wang has finally been tackled head-on by the artist himself. When on Kapil Sharma’s show, Kapil playfully teased Jackson about his relationship with Disha since their past encounters together in Mumbai on his 2023 visit for Lollapalooza India. Jackson, firmly, asserted that he and Disha are “just friends.” He also reaffirmed again that he is not currently dating anyone, which is consistent with what he already said in the latest interviews and podcasts where he continues to insist that he is dedicating his all to work for the meantime. Their last public outings, including the horse-carriage ride in Mumbai, had witnessed them fueling a series of dating rumors, but Wang’s recent statement put an end to the rumors once and for all by assuring that their relationship is purely platonic.

