Home > Entertainment > Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

Amitabh Bachchan humbly acknowledged a fan who tattooed his face, responding with a simple “Ever in gratitude.” The moment reflects Big B’s lasting impact, humility, and deep bond with audiences. His legacy continues to inspire love, loyalty, and a lifelong appreciation for cinema.

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan

Published By: Reha Vohra
Published: August 5, 2025 12:48:29 IST

It’s not every day that someone loves you enough to get your face permanently inked on their body. But that’s exactly what happened with Amitabh Bachchan, and honestly, it’s kind of amazing.

Amitabh Bachchan’s legacy goes more than skin-deep, as one fan’s tattoo shows

A die-hard fan recently got the Bollywood icon’s portrait tattooed on his arm and instead of brushing it off like just another gesture from the crowd, Big B responded the way only he can: with quiet gratitude. He posted a photo of the tattoo on social media, paired with a simple, heartfelt caption: “Ever in gratitude.”

Amitabh Bachchan's Tattoo On A Fan's Arm

Amitabh Bachchan's Tattoo On A Fan's Arm

Amitabh Bachchan has a magic of his own on people, isn’t it? For over five decades, he’s been everything angry young man, loving father figure, unshakable mentor and through it all, he’s somehow stayed grounded and grateful for all he has. Roles in films like Deewar, Agneepath, and Piku didn’t just define eras; they etched him into the hearts of generations.

When a tattoo says ‘thank you’ and Amitabh Bachchan says it right back

Here’s a man who’s been at the top for decades, yet still takes the time to acknowledge a fan’s tribute like it’s the biggest honor in the world is what makes this story hit a little harder is the humility behind it No flashy words, no over-the-top post. Just two words Ever in gratitude. Sometimes, that’s all it takes.

The tattoo isn’t just ink it’s a symbol of love, admiration, and a reminder of the deep emotional bond that exists between Amitabh and his audience. It’s proof that he hasn’t just entertained us, he’s become a part of who we are.

And for that fan, and countless others, the message is simple: Thanks for everything, Amitabh.

The years full of entertainment with deep roles. Many have understood cinema through you and the value of it. This is how we know off a true artist.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Hilariously Roasts Ben Stokes Over India Refusing Latter’s Offer To Draw

Tags: amitabh bachchanBollywoodfan tattoo

RELATED News

Kannada Film Industry In Shock As Actor Santhosh Balaraj Passes Away At Just 34, Fans Express Heartfelt Condolences
The Unforgettable ‘Sholay’: Hema Malini Reflects On A 50-Year Legacy
Hansika Motwani Deletes Wedding Posts with Sohael Khaturiya, Sparking Divorce Rumors
Johnny Carson Third Wife Passes Away At 88: Net Worth Of Joanna Carson Third Wife And Her Legacy
Dhanashree Verma’s Dubai Trip Goes Viral As Fans Say: ‘Be Your Own Sugar Daddy!’

LATEST NEWS

On This Day 4 Years Ago, One Press Conference Changed Football History
KL Rahul’s Decision Of Sacrifice: Putting England Cricket Tour Ahead Of Newborn Daughter
GK Question: Who Is The Longest Serving Union Home Minister Of India?
Coup Charges, Election Plot, House Arrest: Why Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro Is Making Global Headlines Again
AP Launches India’s Largest Green Skilling Drive, Eyes Global Clean Energy Talent Leadership
DU UG Admissions 2025: Round 3 Upgraded Seat Allotment to Be Released Today
PM Modi Meets Philippines President Marcos Jr, Discusses Strengthening Ties Between Nations
‘This Day That Year’: Indian Army Exposes How US Supplied $2 Billion In Arms To Pakistan Before 1971 War
Indian Cricket Team Schedule 2024-26: Upcoming Matches From Asia Cup To T20 World Cup 2026
RBI’s Rate Reveal: Sanjay Malhotra To Unveil August Policy On This Day– Will Markets Cheer Or Brace?
Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral
Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral
Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral
Amitabh Bachchan’s Humble Reaction to Fan Tattoo Goes Viral

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?