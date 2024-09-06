Anushka Sharma: Virat Kohli And I Are Not Perfect Parents

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017. They generally keep a low profile and avoid discussing their personal affairs.

Anushka Sharma is a popular name in the Hindi film industry. She enjoys a strong fan following because of her elegant personality and bold nature. The star, who is married to cricketer Virat Kohli, usually maintains a slow profile on the personal front. However, she recently opened up about bringing up her children–Vamika and Akaay.

Anushka Sharma Doesn’t Want To Be A ‘Perfect Parent’

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have been married for nearly eight years. The two are parents to Akaay and Vamika and usually keep their personal lives under wraps. During a recent appearance at the event, Anushka surprised fans by admitting that she and ‘King Kohli’ are not “perfect parents”

“There’s too much pressure to be, like, this perfect parent, and we are not perfect parents. Like, we will complain about things, and then it’s okay to admit it to them (children). Just complain about it. That’s my thing,” added the ‘Sultan’ actor.

Anushka also said that she does not mind “owning up to her mistakes” in front of her kids.

“So, they know that it will be all flawed. Imagine, kids having to live up to, like, ‘Oh, my parents are like…’ I feel like owning your mistakes in front of your kids,” said Anushka.

This was her first public appearance since the birth of her son Akaay in London earlier this year.

All About Virat-Anushka’s Relationship

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in 2017. They generally keep a low profile and avoid discussing their personal affairs. However, Virat has acknowledged Anushka as a crucial source of support during a challenging phase in his life.

On the other hand, Anushka is set to appear in ‘Chakda Xpress’. This will mark her first film release since Zero (2018), which did not perform well at the box office. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life of Jhulan Goswami, a celebrated cricketer. Anushka has dedicated significant effort to fully embody the character. There’s, however, no clarity on its release date.

.