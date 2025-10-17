Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

(Reuters) -Apple and Comcast's NBCUniversal will launch a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium streaming services next week, the companies said on Thursday, combining award-winning originals such as "Ted Lasso" and "The Traitors" for $14.99 a month. The bundle, which launches on Monday, offers U.S. customers more than 30% savings and the option to combine Apple TV with Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month. Media companies are unlocking more value from their streaming content by teaming up with rival platforms, providing customers with discounted pricing and a larger library of shows and movies. "With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we're redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we're broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences," said Matt Strauss, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. As part of the deal, Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers will be able to sample a curated selection of the partner service's shows, including marquee live events and sports, popular franchises, and blockbuster movies, in their respective apps. At launch, Peacock subscribers will have access to three episodes of "Stick", "Slow Horses", "Silo", "The Buccaneers", "Foundation", "Palm Royale" and "Prehistoric Planet" from Apple TV for free. Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three episodes of "Law & Order", "Bel-Air", "Twisted Metal", "Love Island Games", Happy's Place, "The Hunting Party" and "Real Housewives of Miami" from Peacock. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)