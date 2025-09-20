LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Are Saiyaara Couple Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Secretly Dating Off-Screen, Is This Why They Have Not Gone Public?

Are Saiyaara Couple Ahaan Panday And Aneet Padda Secretly Dating Off-Screen, Is This Why They Have Not Gone Public?

Saiyaara’s breakout stars Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are rumored to be dating off-screen. Sources say their chemistry grew naturally on set, but YRF reportedly wants them to stay private to protect their fresh, unattached image and maintain their fan appeal.

Are Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Secretly Dating But Keeping It Under Wraps? (Pc: Instagram)
Are Saiyaara Stars Ahaan Panday & Aneet Padda Secretly Dating But Keeping It Under Wraps? (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 20, 2025 15:47:13 IST

Saiyaara has not only shot new actors Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into the limelight but has also sparked a whirlwind of off-screen romance gossip. Their on-screen chemistry was in the air and today, the word on the street is that their reel-life romance has been transferred to the real-life relationship. With the film still on a streak in its record-breaking time, sources close to the film shoot have indicated that the young actors have been in a real relationship, something that is not only celebrated by fans, but it has also been handled with caution by those who manage their careers.

The newcomers who have already signed new multi-film contracts with Yash Raj Films are now said to be urging their love story under the hushpuppy so that their fan base will not be ruined, and they will continue to be seen as new, unattached faces in the industry.

Dating Rumors and Industry Strategy

The rumor about the relationship between Ahaan and Aneet took off after a series of public appearances and a joint social media update about the 50-day success of Saiyaara. The pictures that depicted the two in a loving pose and gazing at each other with love caused fans to think that this was a soft launch of their relationship. Yash Raj Films source has however disclosed that producer Aditya Chopra believes that they are too young in their careers to be mingled as a couple.

The fear is that their publicity of their relationship would possibly make their young and romantic fan following turn away and affect their marketability. This is a strategic tip that is meant to enable the actors to initially build their respective stardom, before they venture into their personal life in the limelight.

Behind-the-Scenes Romance

The sources state that the love between Ahaan and Aneet has occurred naturally on the sets of Saiyaara. The two got attached to each other through the rigorous film shooting schedule with Ahaan said to have taken care of Aneet whose role as an aspiring lyricist was emotionally distressing. Friendship based on their experiences and support to each other shaped slowly to a serious and devoted relationship between them.

Although the fans want to witness the real life of the Saiyaara couple, the silence of their love affair seems like a calculated strategy. The young actors are said to be more serious about their future undertakings as they concentrate on their careers, and their off-screen relationship is a silent yet intimate support network that they are on without facing the media scrutiny.

Tags: Ahaan pandayAneet PaddaSaiyaara

QUICK LINKS