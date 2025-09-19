Aryan Khan Surprises Classmates With Exclusive Invitation To ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere, Check Their School Pic Here!

With this one which has left the movie industry in a buzz, Aryan Khan, the son of the movie industry superstar, Shah Rukh Khan, is taking the director seat with his long-awaited series, The Bads of Bollywood. The seven-part mini-series currently available on Netflix has been a satirical and incisive glimpse into the anarchy and unspoken facts of the Hindi movie industry.

This first-time project is an indication of a new beginning for the star kid, and the one in which he is not commanding the camera in front of it, but behind it. It has received good first reception with many commending its light comedy, clever writing and unashamed references to other works in its style.

Behind the Scenes and Star Power

The premiere of the series was also a celebrity showcase as it was attended by some of the largest names in the industry. However, the most remarkable thing was that there were close friends and classmates of Aryan who were invited to this milestone event by the man himself. This movement emphasizes his down-to-earth side although he has a well-known family background.







The extremely good ensemble cast in the show itself includes Lakshya Lalwani as the ambitious outsider, and an experienced cast such as Bobby Deol and Mona Singh. The show is also filled with thrilling cameos of the A-list of Bollywood, including the likes of Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan that has brought a huge appeal and sparked extreme excitement amongst the viewers.

Navigating the Nepotism Debate

The Bads of Bollywood is an outspoken remark on the industry it belongs to, addressing such issues as nepotism, rivalries and plight of outsiders. A single scene, especially, has become viral because it makes a direct allusion to a real-life round table discussion, in which one of the characters makes a punchy statement on the difference between the struggle of a star kid and the reality of an outsider.

Through the privilege he was born into being satirized by the directorial debut, Aryan Khan demonstrates that he is a self-conscious person and would not be afraid to participate in the current discussions of nepotism in Bollywood. This has earned him the respect of the critics and a larger audience making him a new talent in Indian cinema.

