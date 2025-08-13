LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence

Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence

YouTuber, Armaan Malik with his wives-Payal and Kritika are stuck in a big trouble! Court has summoned them for bigamy, which fans are buzzing about. Would this cost them big time for flaunting their polygamy? Here's the date given by the court!

Armaan Malik’s Polygamy: Court Summons Over Marriages
Armaan Malik’s Polygamy: Court Summons Over Marriages

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 13, 2025 15:58:55 IST

Youtuber Armaan Malik is in hot water because of his polygamous style of living, which is quite controversial. Armaan Malik along with his wives Payal Malik and Kritika Malik has been summoned by Patiala District Court on September 02, 2025. The youtuber is charged with indecency against the Hindu Marriage Act by performing multiple marriages and with incitement of religious feelings when Payal posted a video of herself as Goddess Kali which agitated people. The case is presented by advocate Davinder Rajput and sparked widespread debate.

Allegations of Bigamy Under Hindu Marriage Act

The main accusation against Armaan Malik, whose actual name is Sandeep Singh, is bigamy. The petition, filed by Davinder Rajput, alleges that Malik has married Payal and Kritika, contrary to the Hindu Marriage Act, which allows for a single spouse at one time for Hindus as dictated in the Indian Penal Code sections 494 and 495..

Malik further publicise his polygamous lifestyle and thus degenerating societal factors regarding. With such an argument, the advocate also presented photographs and video evidence to prove claims of the third marriage, increasing scrutiny. The notice from the court wines into the rising worries concerning Malik’s family lifestyle, which became hot news during Bigg Boss OTT Season 3.

Religious sentiments controversy

The second dispute arises from the offending Instagram video where Payal Malik was dressed in Goddess Kali , which inflamed many Hindu organisations, the complainant alleges that such an act insults religious beliefs, a punishable offense under Indian law.

The outcry of the backlash led Payal to embark on public apologies, including temple visits in Patiala and Kharar, where she performed a seven-day ritual of cleaning and prayers as atonement. However, according to Rajput, these strides toward apology do not negate legal accountability. The case was further whetted by complaints against Mohali police and also Sangrur. 

Public Apologies and Health Aftermath.

In view of this, Armaan and Payal attended the Kali Mata Temple in Patiala on July 22, 2025, and then in Kharar, apologizing for what they did. Payal’s health took a turn for the worse recently and led to hospitalization in Mohali.

Apart from this, the couple had gone to Haridwar to seek atonement from one of the very prominent spiritual leaders. Meanwhile, the case continues, with Rajput demanding that a strict punishment and the possible suspension of their social media accounts.

ARMAAN MALIKmarriageyoutubers

Armaan Malik In Trouble As Court Summons YouTuber And His Two Wives Over Bigamy And Religious Offence

