LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School Garba event IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final Baloch Nationalist Movement Pawan Kalyan Delhi Red Fort Delhi harassment case kapil dev barron trump Anantpur School
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 27, 2025 18:38:07 IST

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Actors Arshad Warsi and Jitendra Kumar will be seen together in a new film titled ‘Bhagwat’.

As per a press note, Bhagwat follows the story of Inspector Vishwas Bhagwat (played by Arshad Warsi), who is drawn into what appears to be a routine missing woman’s case. However, the investigation soon spirals into a dark and disturbing web of deceit, secrets, and suspected trafficking. Amidst the unfolding chaos, a tender romance begins to take shape between Meera and Sameer (played by Jitendra Kumar), a professor.

On what audience can expect from the project, producer Harman Baweja, Baweja Studios, said, “Our endeavor at Baweja Studios has always been to back stories that are bold, relevant, and emotionally compelling. ‘Bhagwat’ is a perfect example of this commitment. It’s not just a thriller–it’s a journey into the shadows of human nature, where love, deception, and justice collide. The film explores the grey areas of morality while delivering a nail-biting cinematic experience.”

Kaveri Das, Business Head, Hindi ZEE5 said, “Bhagwat is a powerful reflection of this vision: a gripping thriller that’s as emotionally layered as it is suspenseful. Arshad Warsi brings remarkable depth and nuance to his character, while Jitendra Kumar breaks new ground in a compelling avatar that is sure to surprise the viewers. This collaboration with the makers brings together cinematic scale, bold storytelling, and transformative performances.

Akshay Shere has directed the film, which will be released on ZEE5. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Arshad Warsibhagwatcinemajitendra-kumar

RELATED News

Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandal showcases stunning silicon idol with Maha Kumbh inspiration
Inside Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco’s Lavish California Wedding: Guests Spoiled With Dollar 3,500-Per-Night Luxury Hotel
Bigg Boss 19: Gauahar Khan Slams Awez Darbar, Amaal Mallik Exposed As ‘Two-Faced’ In Shocking Promo
Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Who Got Evicted This Week, Gaurav Khanna, Awez Darbar, Mridul Tiwari, Or Another Surprise Exit?
Not Shahid Kapoor: This Actor Was Imtiaz Ali’s Original Choice For Jab We Met, You’ll Be Surprised To Know

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Shelbi Schauble And Why Is Everyone Talking About Her Viral Forecast?
"Celebrates human determination, spirit": PM Modi extends best wishes to athletes competing in World Para Athletics Championships
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy Unveils New Tourism Policy At Conclave 2025
Congress Jibes PM Modi Over Rs 10k Transfer To Women, Likens It With ‘vote bribe’ Ahead Of High Octane Polls
IND Vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Final: Team India’s Batting Lineup, A Test For Pakistani Bowlers!
Coocaa Redefines 4K Value with the Launch of the 55-inch Y74 Plus Smart Google TV at INR 19,999 this Big Billion Days
Rahul Gandhi Embarks On Several Nation Tour Of South America
Himachal Pradesh govt enhances sports infrastructure in the state
China-linked hackers exploit zero-day flaws, CISA warns of national security threat
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film
Arshad Warsi, Jitendra Kumar to be seen in 'Bhagwat' film

QUICK LINKS