LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp Delhi harassment case Delhi Metro kapil dev donald trump barron trump Anantpur School amazon-mx-player Joi Zubeen Da bjp
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 27, 2025 10:04:04 IST

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 27 (ANI): Former Shark Tank India judge and entrepreneur Ashneer Grover seems to have received an invite from Salman Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss 19’ – a revelation that left the internet buzzing.

Taking to his Instagram stories on Friday, Ashneer Grover shared a screenshot of an email that was allegedly sent by the show’s Senior Casting Coordinator. In his own witty style, Grover made a sarcastic comment while also taking a subtle dig at the superstar host.

“Haha! Salman bhai se pooch le!! Mai to free ho jaunga tab tak. Yeh ‘mail merge’ kisi ki to naukri khayega (Haha! Asl Salman Bhai! I will be free by the time. This ‘mail merge’ thing will take someone’s job)” he wrote in the story.

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

‘Mail merge’ is a feature that automates the creation of a certain document by combining a single template with necessary information. The same document can be sent to many, but with personalised details.

The email in question contained Ashneer Grover’s name, followed by a generic message that read, “We are delighted to contact you regarding an exclusive opportunity to join the show as a wildcard contestant. Your dynamic personality, engaging social media presence, and unique appeal have caught the attention of our casting team, making you a strong candidate for this exciting role.”

Grover’s latest reaction came months after he received a mouthful from Salman Khan during ‘Bigg Boss 18’. On the Weekend Ka Vaar episode, the former BharatPe co-founder appeared as a guest on the show when Salman lashed out at him for his statements about their brand collaboration.

Reacting to the same, Grover had tweeted, “I hope you enjoyed the Bigg Boss weekend ka vaar! I had good fun. And I am sure the particular episode got great TRP / viewership. BTW, all of the statements below are TRUE: – Salman is a great host & actor – Salman knows what works on Bigg Boss – I’ve always praised Salman for his sense of self and business – not a single thing demeaning said for him ever.”

https://x.com/Ashneer_Grover/status/1858510008649949347

He also revealed meeting the actor in 2019 for a brand collaboration. Nonetheless, with the alleged invite for a second appearance on Bigg Boss, it is yet to be seen how the drama unfolds.

‘Bigg Boss 19’ has already entered its fifth week. It streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10:30 pm. (ANI)

Source

The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.

Tags: Ashneer GroverBigg Boss 19Bollywoodentertainment newssalman khan

RELATED News

Bigg Boss 19 Day 34 Highlights: Farrhana Bhatt Shocks Everyone, Defeats Gaurav Khanna, Grabs Captaincy In Dramatic Twist!
Dulquer Salmaan’s Net Worth: From IT Job To ₹57-Crore Empire, Mollywood’s Richest Star Now In Luxury Car Smuggling Case
Ishaan Khatter meets with David Beckham at Milan Fashion Week
"… don't think they'll even manage that": Abhishek Bachchan hilariously responds after Shoaib Akhtar mentions him instead of cricketer Abhishek Sharma
Luke Wilson joins Will Ferrell in Netflix golf comedy series

LATEST NEWS

Bhagat Singh Birth Anniversary: 8 Reasons You Must Read His Book ‘Why I Am An Atheist’
Khwaja Asif admit to 'Hybrid Model' of Pak governance, says Army, Govt rule by consensus
Deen Dayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana 2025: Empowering Women in Haryana
Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"
Rani Mukerji recalls 'Rahul-Tina' memories after winning National Award with SRK, reveals she had expectations for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'
Piyush Goyal holds talks with Russian Deputy PM Dmitry Patrushev to boost trade, economic ties
Wular Half Marathon 2.0: BSF hosts T-Shirt unveiling ceremony
From Tata Sierra EV to Mini Countryman JCW: 5 SUVs Launching by Diwali 2025
Delhi Police recover huge cache of illegal firecrackers from residence in Rajouri Garden
"China not worried about our flirtations": Despite wooing US, Pak Defence minister Khwaja Asif affirms China is top ally
Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"
Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"
Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"
Ashneer Grover invited as 'Bigg Boss 19' wildcard contestant? says "Salman Bhai se pooch le"

QUICK LINKS