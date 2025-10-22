Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

The streets of Nalbari turned into a sea of emotion on Wednesday as thousands joined the “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) rally, an impassioned call by the Assam BJP seeking justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

From young students to elderly fans, people poured in from nearby towns and villages, holding banners, portraits, and placards bearing Zubeen’s face. The rally wasn’t just political — it felt deeply personal, reflecting how the singer’s sudden death has left a lasting wound in Assam’s heart.

Leading the rally were Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Assam Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabarua and Chandra Mohan Patowary, GMDA President Narayan Deka, State BJP General Secretary Anup Barman, and State Youth Morcha President Rakesh Das.

Minister Jayanta Mallabarua stated, “More than 75,000 people gathered here today, not for politics but for justice. Zubeen belonged to every Assamese household. People are demanding a time-bound SIT probe, and we believe the court will deliver justice soon,” added the Minister.

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, who shared a decades-long friendship with Zubeen, got emotional as he reflected on their friendship.

“He wasn’t just a singer, he was my brother, my best friend. Zubeen brought me back to Assam and even named my magazine Maya. Every BJP member, every Assamese, is demanding justice for him,” Margherita said.

He also announced that the BJP plans to open music schools in every constituency and install a life-size statue of Zubeen Garg to celebrate his legacy.

As chants of “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” echoed through Nalbari, it was clear this was more than a rally — it was an emotional movement. For thousands, Zubeen Garg wasn’t just an artist; he was a voice of Assam, and that voice, they say, deserves justice.

