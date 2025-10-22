LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list donald trump javed akhtar american airlines gautam gambhir Jaish-e-Mohammed benefits of Kafala System Canada news Daniel Naroditsky death Faqeer singer actor songs list
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Nalbari turned emotional as thousands joined the “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” rally demanding justice for late music icon Zubeen Garg. Led by BJP leaders, the rally reflected Assam’s deep love for the singer, with plans to honor his legacy through music schools and a statue.

Thousands Rally in Nalbari Seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg (Pc: Special Arrangement)
Thousands Rally in Nalbari Seeking Justice for Zubeen Garg (Pc: Special Arrangement)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Edited By: Nibir Deka
Last updated: October 22, 2025 16:01:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

The streets of Nalbari turned into a sea of emotion on Wednesday as thousands joined the “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” (I am Zubeen, We are Zubeen) rally, an impassioned call by the Assam BJP seeking justice for the late music icon Zubeen Garg.

From young students to elderly fans, people poured in from nearby towns and villages, holding banners, portraits, and placards bearing Zubeen’s face. The rally wasn’t just political — it felt deeply personal, reflecting how the singer’s sudden death has left a lasting wound in Assam’s heart.

Leading the rally were Union Minister of State Pabitra Margherita, Assam Cabinet Ministers Jayanta Mallabarua and Chandra Mohan Patowary, GMDA President Narayan Deka, State BJP General Secretary Anup Barman, and State Youth Morcha President Rakesh Das.

Minister Jayanta Mallabarua stated, “More than 75,000 people gathered here today, not for politics but for justice. Zubeen belonged to every Assamese household. People are demanding a time-bound SIT probe, and we believe the court will deliver justice soon,” added the Minister. 

Union Minister Pabitra Margherita, who shared a decades-long friendship with Zubeen, got emotional as he reflected on their friendship.

“He wasn’t just a singer, he was my brother, my best friend. Zubeen brought me back to Assam and even named my magazine Maya. Every BJP member, every Assamese, is demanding justice for him,” Margherita said.

He also announced that the BJP plans to open music schools in every constituency and install a life-size statue of Zubeen Garg to celebrate his legacy.

As chants of “Moiu Zubeen, Amiu Zubeen” echoed through Nalbari, it was clear this was more than a rally — it was an emotional movement. For thousands, Zubeen Garg wasn’t just an artist; he was a voice of Assam, and that voice, they say, deserves justice.

Also Read: Assam: Zubeen Garg’s Inner Circle Broke His Trust, Says Garima Garg

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 3:59 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: assam-bjpNalbari rallyZubeen Garg

RELATED News

From screen to shelf: Netflix taps Mattel, Hasbro for 'KPop Demon Hunters' toys

‘Ugly As F**k’: Lucky Ali Attacks Javed Akhtar For ‘Don’t Become Like Muslims’ Remark As Old Video Of Veteran Lyricist Goes Viral

Did Priyanka Chopra’s Brother-In-Law Snort Cocaine Backstage During Show? Singer Reacts Amid Leaked Video Rumours: ‘If I Did…’

What Happened To Chitrangda Singh? Actress Shares Picture From Hospital With Drip On Hand, Gets Fans Worried After She Deletes It

Netflix shares drop as Brazilian tax dispute hits earnings 

LATEST NEWS

ADVISORY – SPORTS DAILY OUTLOOK WEDNESDAY OCTOBER 22, 2025

Why Congress Rushed ‘Jaadugar’ Ashok Gehlot To Troubleshoot Bihar Mahagatbandhan Seat Sharing Pact

TNUSRB Police Constable Admit Card 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket

BOSTON SCIENTIFIC SHARES UP 4.2% PREMARKET AFTER Q3 RESULTS

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Zohran Mamdani Hits Out At PM Modi During Diwali Event, Explains Why He Is Critical Of The Indian PM | VIDEO

Teck beats profit forecast on higher metals prices, Anglo merger on track

Viral Video: Woman Sitting In ‘Padmasana’ Posture In A Fancy Taj Hotel Asked Not To Sit Cross-Legged: ‘Aaj Bhi Iss Desh Mein Zaleel…’

Five silent risk factors of osteoporosis

India proposes strict rules to label AI content citing growing risks

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death
Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death
Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death
Assam: BJP Takes Out Rally, Calls For Justice In Zubeen Garg’s Death
QUICK LINKS