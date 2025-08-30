LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?

Attention Fans! Farida Jalal Reunites With Shruti Seth And Simple Kaul – Is A Shararat Sequel COMING SOON?

Farida Jalal joins Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul for a nostalgic Shararat reunion. A viral clip teasing a potential sequel has fans eagerly hoping for Shararat Part 2

Shararat stars reunite; fans buzz over teaser for Part 2 (Pc: Instagram)
Shararat stars reunite; fans buzz over teaser for Part 2 (Pc: Instagram)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: August 30, 2025 14:53:16 IST

To any kid of the 90s and early 2000s television viewer, the show Shararat takes a special place in their heart. It is a true case of nostalgia that the favorite sitcom about a family of friendly witches has been aired year after year. This was a frenzied week as old school actress Farida Jalal who played the lovable Nani joined her fellow co-stars Shruti Seth (Jiya) and Simple Kaul (Pam).

The moving heartfelt reunion, which Shruti Seth organized as the Ganesh Chaturthi lunch, is now an annual tradition, as Simple Kaul posted it on her social media. The photographs and videos of the occasion depict the three of them enjoying and cherishing their togetherness which goes to prove that the online chemistry was based on a true friendship that has defied time.

Shararat Nostalgic Charm

The reunion was a pleasant flashback to a day when television was full of light-hearted family fun. The actors, especially Farida Jalal, Shruti Seth and Simple Kaul have been very close friends since the show was run between 2003 and 2006. This is not their first reunion, but this one produced a special buzz because of a particular clip that has gone viral.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Simple Kaul (@simplekaul)



And in the video, when Simple Kaul jests those who were unable to attend, Farida Jalal, bombshells the internet when she claims: And we are going to make Shararat part 2… God listens, it could only be the case. She then closes the moment with the iconic magical chant to the show, “Shring Bring Sarwaling Bhoot Bhavishya Wartmaan Badling” that sends ripples through the fanbase.

Shararat Awaited Sequel

The teasing reference of Shararat part 2 has thrown a firebrand into fans who have long since been having a sequel. Social media is overwhelmed with such comments as We need part 2 now and This is the best news I heard all year! The sensation that the show had a sequel to make is also motivated by the fantasy, comedy and family morals, which appealed to a generation.

No official announcement has been made, but the intelligence of Farida Jalal, however it was only a jibe, has given the Malhotras and our television screens a glimmer of hope that it may soon become dusted off with fresh dose of magic, mischief and Thoda Jaadu Thodi Nazaakat.

Farida JalalShararatShruti SethSimple Kaul

