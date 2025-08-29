Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Yellow Saree, Pays Glamorous Tribute To Sridevi’s Iconic Chandni Look

In a charming tribute that has been going viral on most social media platforms, Shilpa Shetty has captured the ageless charm in near-perfect imitation of the late, great Sridevi. Shilpa Shetty not only paid homage but also revived the memory of Sridevi’s immortal charm, her regal poise, and dazzling attire.

Adorned in a beautiful yellow saree and faithfully recreating the Chandni look that wooed so many by Sridevi’s enchanting on-screen grace, this homage somehow takes us down memory lane to the golden era of Bollywood while honoring the charm and grace of one who has been a beacon for many generations.

Shilpa’s Ode to an Icon

Shilpa Shetty’s choice to recreate this particular look is quite effectively the tribute to Sridevi’s remarkable influence on Indian cinema and fashion. The yellow saree which stands for romance and innocence from the 1989 film, ‘Chandni’, was created by Yash Chopra, who crafted a whole new definition of the heroine on screen through a series of chiffon – clad looks.







Sridevi’s projection of Chandni was nothing short of a cultural phenomenon and the wardrobe instant classic, especially the emotive yellow saree itself. Shilpa, who’s proud of her fabulous poise and fitness, brought this evergreen look alive, with a pearl necklace and minimal make-up additions, showing that sometimes fashion statements can be quite evergreen.

Sridevi Legacy of Grace and Style

Sridevi’s affectation transcends her past acting roles. Instead, she turns to fashion, where she has pioneered looks that continue to be created and celebrated today.

It was this simplicity and elegance that made Chandni the fantasy for a nation. Shilpa Shetty presenting it back is tribute by her to Sridevi while also introducing this look to a new generation of followers. Such tributes are wonderful remembrances in the impact left by Sridevi till today, the original goddess of grace and style in Indian cinema.

