LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci Barack Obama acetaminophen aitana bonmati Ballon dOr ABC asia cup 2025 bcci
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora surprised fans as they reunited on the red carpet at the Homebound screening in Mumbai. The ex-couple, who parted ways in 2024, greeted each other warmly, sparking viral buzz. Fans speculated on their cordial bond despite the breakup.

Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Photo: X)
Exes Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora (Photo: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 23, 2025 14:11:50 IST

The ex-lovers, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, were caught on the red carpet of the release of Homebound in Mumbai on Monday (September 22).

A number of videos of the incident have been made viral, and in the video, the pair is seen embracing each other with a hug, and then a short talk takes place. Their friendly relationship did not take long before the fans noticed, as they were surprised to see them together following their separation.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora bump into each other

Arjun and Malaika also greeted each other and were also seen chatting with the Homebound director, Neeraj Ghaywan.

The actors did not lose respect for one another even after they separated. 

In another video that one paparazzo posted on Instagram, Malaika and Arjun were spotted mixing up with other attendees in the screening. Nonetheless, they were not seen to mix with each other in the clip and this made the fans speculate that the two had ignored each other.

Malaika with her perfect fashion made heads turn with her amazing black and gold embroidered corset-style crop top. She dressed up the bright top with black fitted pants of high-waist and hardly any accessories with her with a smooth hairstyle in a low-bun. Arjun got a traditional black suit. 

When did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Split? 

Arjun and Malaika are supposedly dating in 2018, as reported by those who are uninformed. There was no bashfulness on the part of the couple to be open about their relationship. They would frequently attend outings hand in hand and share smooching photos on social media. Yet, almost six years of being together made them part ways in 2024.

Interestingly, the two never officially announced their breakup. Only during the promotions of Singham Again, Arjun confirmed that he is single. Han main single hoon, he had said.

Although the cause that led to their break-up is uncertain, it was reported that the break-up was friendly.

A Pinkvilla report said, “Their long, loving, fruitful relationship came to an end, unfortunately. It does not imply that there is bad blood between them. They have a tremendous respect of one another and have brought strength to each other.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours

Tags: ARJUN KAPOORmalaika aroratrending newsviral video

RELATED News

Zomato, Swiggy Users Cry Over ‘Rain Fee Under GST 2.0’; Then Came The Game-Changer: ‘Dial Your…’
When Zubeen Garg's canine companions joined in for the last goodbye, Assam CM shares emotional moment
Zubeen Garg cremated with full state honours in Assam
Karan Aujla Stuns Fans As He Shares Unexpected Spotlight Moment With Selena Gomez On The Tonight Show
Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Expecting First Child, Official Announcement Ends Months Of Rumours

LATEST NEWS

NAR India & Magicbricks Announce Joint Statement on Industry Unity
PAK vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Match 3: When And Where To Watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Live Telecast On Tv And Online
ED conducts specialised training for Mauritius Financial Crime Commission on money laundering, financial intelligence
UAE Media Council holds third meeting
{LIVE} Shillong Teer Result Today 23.09.2025 (OUT): Check First and Second Round Complete Winners List
Kajol shares special birthday wish for her mother Tanuja, says "I am so blessed that I have her"
Spending Too Much Time Alone? It’s Either One of These Two Scary Reasons
ISIS Teen Bride Shamima Begum From UK Resurfaces In Syria Camp After Years, Here’s What She Told Interviewers
How Can India vs Pakistan Clash Again in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Qualification Scenarios Explained
Can’t Say ‘No’? The Disturbing Psychology Behind This Habit
Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!
Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!
Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!
Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

QUICK LINKS