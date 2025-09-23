Awkward Much? Malaika Arora Unexpectedly Bumps Into Her Ex-Arjun Kapoor, What Happened Next Will Leave You Shocked- Watch!

The ex-lovers, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora, were caught on the red carpet of the release of Homebound in Mumbai on Monday (September 22).

A number of videos of the incident have been made viral, and in the video, the pair is seen embracing each other with a hug, and then a short talk takes place. Their friendly relationship did not take long before the fans noticed, as they were surprised to see them together following their separation.

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora bump into each other

Arjun and Malaika also greeted each other and were also seen chatting with the Homebound director, Neeraj Ghaywan.

The actors did not lose respect for one another even after they separated.

In another video that one paparazzo posted on Instagram, Malaika and Arjun were spotted mixing up with other attendees in the screening. Nonetheless, they were not seen to mix with each other in the clip and this made the fans speculate that the two had ignored each other.

Malaika with her perfect fashion made heads turn with her amazing black and gold embroidered corset-style crop top. She dressed up the bright top with black fitted pants of high-waist and hardly any accessories with her with a smooth hairstyle in a low-bun. Arjun got a traditional black suit.

When did Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Split?

Arjun and Malaika are supposedly dating in 2018, as reported by those who are uninformed. There was no bashfulness on the part of the couple to be open about their relationship. They would frequently attend outings hand in hand and share smooching photos on social media. Yet, almost six years of being together made them part ways in 2024.

Interestingly, the two never officially announced their breakup. Only during the promotions of Singham Again, Arjun confirmed that he is single. Han main single hoon, he had said.

Although the cause that led to their break-up is uncertain, it was reported that the break-up was friendly.

A Pinkvilla report said, “Their long, loving, fruitful relationship came to an end, unfortunately. It does not imply that there is bad blood between them. They have a tremendous respect of one another and have brought strength to each other.

