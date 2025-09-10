LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Ayo Edebiri Drops Truth Bomb On #MeToo, BLM After Being Excluded During Interview With Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts

Ayo Edebiri Drops Truth Bomb On #MeToo, BLM After Being Excluded During Interview With Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts

Ayo Edebiri went viral after being ignored in a Venice Film Fest interview with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts. When sidelined during a question about #MeToo and Black Lives Matter, she spoke up, calling out ongoing activism and now the internet can’t stop talking about her bold response.

Ayo Edebiri’s reaction to being excluded from an awkward interview question directed toward Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts has gone viral (Pic Credit: X)
Ayo Edebiri’s reaction to being excluded from an awkward interview question directed toward Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts has gone viral (Pic Credit: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 10, 2025 12:44:39 IST

Ayo Edebiri’s reaction to getting iced out of a super awkward interview question has basically blown up the internet.

The Bear star is sitting with Andrew Garfield and Julia Roberts doing promo for “After the Hunt,” and this Italian journalist, Federica Polidoro, just straight-up ignores Ayo and asks only the other two about #MeToo and Black Lives Matter. Not even a glance in Edebiri’s direction. 

Ayo Edebiri Calls Out Ignored Question on #MeToo & BLM

Italian journalist’s question, by the way, was something like, “So what’s next for Hollywood after #MeToo and Black Lives Matter are done?” 

Andrew Garfield does that classic “I’m uncomfortable but I’m going to laugh so I don’t cry” twist towards his co-stars. Julia Roberts? She’s basically squinting at the interviewer, all, “Wait, you talking to me or…?” 

Ayo Edebiri’s Reaction Sparks Debate

Meanwhile, Ayo’s face? Priceless. Even so, instead of just sitting there, she jumps in. Says, “Yeah, I know that’s not for me, and I can’t tell if that’s on purpose, but I’m curious. I really don’t think it’s done. Not at all.”

The young actress points out that, sure, hashtags might not be blowing up like they did a few years back, but the real work is still happening, every single day. 

Garfield and Roberts both looked as confused as the rest of us—like, did this journalist just say the “politically correct era” is over? 

Even though the question was never meant for her, Ayo just went for it. And you could see Garfield and Roberts nodding along, basically like, “Yep, she nailed it.”

After all this blew up online (because of course it did), Polidoro hopped on Instagram to write a long-winded post, trying to clear things up or rather defend herself.

She insisted she wasn’t trying to be racist and pointed out her family is “multi-ethnic, matriarchal, and feminist,” which is kind of the international version of “I have Black friends.” She even warned she might take legal action against people coming for her online. 

Ayo Edebiri Drops Truth Bomb On #MeToo, BLM After Being Excluded During Interview With Andrew Garfield And Julia Roberts

