LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Live TV
TRENDING |
Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi Nimisha Priya Grand Canyon Lodge Essex Police donald trump elon musk love island 2025 european union Australia troops Audi drunk driver Delhi
Home > Entertainment > Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87

Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, one of the most celebrated icons of Indian cinema and a towering figure in Kannada films, passed away on Monday at the age of 87. According to reports, she died of age-related health issues at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Born on January 7, 1938, B. Saroja Devi’s remarkable career spanned over six decades, with more than 160 films across five languages to her credit.

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi dies at 87 in Bengaluru after age-related illness; acted in 160+ films across 5 languages.
Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi dies at 87 in Bengaluru after age-related illness; acted in 160+ films across 5 languages. Photo/X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last Updated: July 14, 2025 11:31:50 IST

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, who is considered as one of icon of Indian cinema and most celebrated Kannada actor, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

B. Saroja Devi Cause of  Death 

According to a reports, the veteran actress of age-related health issues at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Devi was born on January 7, 1938, and with her work she rose to become an iconic figure in Indian cinema for decasdes.

Also Read: Actor-Turned-Politician, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Frustration Over Lack Of Respect, Talks About ‘Struggle’ As An MP

Her illustrious career spanned for more than six decades, while she acted in over 160 films across five languages  including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhalese, and Kannada.

B. Saroja Devi was known for her heratfelt and performances and versatility doing filmms across genres. She was praised by both audiences and critics for her work and fans in love even referred to her as “Abhinaya Saraswati”, which means the goddess of acting.

B. Saroja Devi in Kannada Cinema

Saroja Devi made her cinematic debut with the Kannada film “Mahakavi Kalidasa”.This film set the stage for her illistrous and iconic career in Indian cinema. B. Saroja Devi over the yearr delivered memorable performances in several classic Kannada films, including:

Kittur Chennamma
Anna Thamma
Bhakta Kanakadasa
Bale Bangara
Nagakannike
Bettada Hoovu
Kasturi Nivasa

B. Saroja Devi: A Hose Hol d Name In South India

During the golden era of Indian cinema, B. Saroja Devi became a household name across South India. Her popularity soared with hits such as Nadodi Mannan, Karpoora Karasi, Panduranga Mahatyam and Thirumanam.

These films solidified her status as a leading star not just in Kannada cinema but across the Southern film industries.

Awards and Recognition B. Saroja Devi Received 

B. Saroja Devi’s acting and her impactfull contribution to the the world of cinema and arts earned her several awards and accolades. Indian government recognized her work by giving two of India’s highest civilian honors – Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

In addition to these highest civilian awards of the country, B. Saroja Devi was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the Bangalore University. The Tamil Nadu Sstate government also honored her with the Kalaimamani Award.

According to reports, her last rites are expected to be performed in Bengaluru, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’

Tags: B Saroja DeviKannada CINEMA

More News

Meet Amaya And Bryan: The Fan Favorite Winner Couple Of Love Island USA Season 7
Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87
S Jaishankar In China: External Affairs Minister Meets Han Zheng, Bats For Better India-China Ties Amid Complex Global Tensions
Assam Influencer Archita Phukan’s Viral Video Exposed As AI Generated, Ex-Boyfriend Arrested For Revenge Porn
Chilling New Allegations: Humaira Asghar’s Demise Now Probed As Possible Murder – What Exactly Happened?
VIP Industries Shares Trembled over 5% As Piramal Family Moves Ahead To Offer 32% Stake
What’s At Stake As Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Lands In Beijing: Net Worth, Influence And Strategy Unpacked
Ballon d’Or Debate 2025: Is Ousmane Dembele Winning It After PSG’s Humiliating Final?
Can ‘Blood Money’ Save Nimisha Priya? SC To Hear Urgent Plea To Save Kerala Nurse Facing Execution In Yemen
Delhi Schools Receive Bomb Threats Via Email; Emergency SOP Activated, No Explosives Found

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?