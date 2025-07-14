Legendary Actress B. Saroja Devi, People’s ‘Abhinaya Saraswati’, Passes Away At 87

Legendary actress B. Saroja Devi, who is considered as one of icon of Indian cinema and most celebrated Kannada actor, passed away on Monday at the age of 87.

B. Saroja Devi Cause of Death

According to a reports, the veteran actress of age-related health issues at her residence in Malleswaram, Bengaluru. Devi was born on January 7, 1938, and with her work she rose to become an iconic figure in Indian cinema for decasdes.

Also Read: Actor-Turned-Politician, Kangana Ranaut Expresses Frustration Over Lack Of Respect, Talks About ‘Struggle’ As An MP

Her illustrious career spanned for more than six decades, while she acted in over 160 films across five languages including Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Sinhalese, and Kannada.

B. Saroja Devi was known for her heratfelt and performances and versatility doing filmms across genres. She was praised by both audiences and critics for her work and fans in love even referred to her as “Abhinaya Saraswati”, which means the goddess of acting.

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of veteran actress and Padma Shri awardee Smt. B. Saroja Devi. May her soul rest in eternal peace. I pray to the Almighty to give strength to her family members and countless admirers to bear this irreparable loss.#BSarojaDevi #PadmaShri… pic.twitter.com/tNHrL1OkK8 — Yaduveer Wadiyar (@yaduveerwadiyar) July 14, 2025

B. Saroja Devi in Kannada Cinema

Saroja Devi made her cinematic debut with the Kannada film “Mahakavi Kalidasa”.This film set the stage for her illistrous and iconic career in Indian cinema. B. Saroja Devi over the yearr delivered memorable performances in several classic Kannada films, including:

Kittur Chennamma

Anna Thamma

Bhakta Kanakadasa

Bale Bangara

Nagakannike

Bettada Hoovu

Kasturi Nivasa

B. Saroja Devi: A Hose Hol d Name In South India

During the golden era of Indian cinema, B. Saroja Devi became a household name across South India. Her popularity soared with hits such as Nadodi Mannan, Karpoora Karasi, Panduranga Mahatyam and Thirumanam.

These films solidified her status as a leading star not just in Kannada cinema but across the Southern film industries.

Awards and Recognition B. Saroja Devi Received

B. Saroja Devi’s acting and her impactfull contribution to the the world of cinema and arts earned her several awards and accolades. Indian government recognized her work by giving two of India’s highest civilian honors – Padma Shri in 1969 and the Padma Bhushan in 1992.

In addition to these highest civilian awards of the country, B. Saroja Devi was also awarded an honorary doctorate by the Bangalore University. The Tamil Nadu Sstate government also honored her with the Kalaimamani Award.

According to reports, her last rites are expected to be performed in Bengaluru, with tributes pouring in from across the country.

Also Read: Amitabh Bachchan Praises Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s Dhadak 2 Trailer On X: ‘All Good Wishes’