Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

Baaghi 4 is struggling in the action genre with Tiger Shroff returning to the same genre. Though the history of the franchise has been one of providing high-octane entertainment, the movie is having a hard time creating significant pre-release buzz, which is important in a genre where a strong opening weekend is essential.

The trade estimates are on the lower side currently, and it is estimated that it would open with a small Rs 9 crore. This number is insignificant compared to recent releases and points to a possible mismatch between the marketing of the movie and the appetite of the audience today. An opening in the single digits would be a big blow to the franchise and to Tiger Shroff, who has been seeking a strong hit.

Baaghi 4 Competitive Landscape

The box office climate has changed radically. Competition in the theatrical world is intense and Baaghi 4 is not only competing against the screen, but also against the memory of other blockbuster hits.

A recent romantic drama of YRF, Saiyaara, demonstrated that a good story and good word of mouth can bring tremendous collections with its domestic run grossing well beyond expectations. The popularity of Saiyaara marks an upward trend in which content is king, and the hype machine of a movie cannot substitute a mediocre product.

The Shadow of Blockbusters

Moreover, the humble forecast of the movie is drastically different from the performance of other big action movies. The last action blockbuster, War 2, was started by Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR established a high standard with its huge opening.

This is a tough precedent set on Baaghi 4 that, despite its established franchise name, might not be capable of bringing the sort of star power and hype that War 2 received to get this big opening. The comparison between prerelease hype and advance booking indicate that not only will Baaghi 4 lose the box office battle against Saiyaara, but the movie will also be playing in the considerable shadow of War 2.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?