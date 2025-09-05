LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan Anutin Charnvirakul latest US news 2026 T20 World Cup Happy Onam donald trump Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 struggles with weak pre-release buzz, expected to open at just ₹9 crore. With Saiyaara dominating through strong word-of-mouth and War 2 setting massive action benchmarks, Baaghi 4 risks losing both box office momentum and franchise credibility

Baaghi 4 set for weak opening amid Saiyaara and War 2 dominance (Pc: X)
Baaghi 4 set for weak opening amid Saiyaara and War 2 dominance (Pc: X)

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 5, 2025 12:44:34 IST

Baaghi 4 is struggling in the action genre with Tiger Shroff returning to the same genre. Though the history of the franchise has been one of providing high-octane entertainment, the movie is having a hard time creating significant pre-release buzz, which is important in a genre where a strong opening weekend is essential.

The trade estimates are on the lower side currently, and it is estimated that it would open with a small Rs 9 crore. This number is insignificant compared to recent releases and points to a possible mismatch between the marketing of the movie and the appetite of the audience today. An opening in the single digits would be a big blow to the franchise and to Tiger Shroff, who has been seeking a strong hit.

Baaghi 4 Competitive Landscape

The box office climate has changed radically. Competition in the theatrical world is intense and Baaghi 4 is not only competing against the screen, but also against the memory of other blockbuster hits.

A recent romantic drama of YRF, Saiyaara, demonstrated that a good story and good word of mouth can bring tremendous collections with its domestic run grossing well beyond expectations. The popularity of Saiyaara marks an upward trend in which content is king, and the hype machine of a movie cannot substitute a mediocre product.

The Shadow of Blockbusters

Moreover, the humble forecast of the movie is drastically different from the performance of other big action movies. The last action blockbuster, War 2, was started by Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR established a high standard with its huge opening.

This is a tough precedent set on Baaghi 4 that, despite its established franchise name, might not be capable of bringing the sort of star power and hype that War 2 received to get this big opening. The comparison between prerelease hype and advance booking indicate that not only will Baaghi 4 lose the box office battle against Saiyaara, but the movie will also be playing in the considerable shadow of War 2.

Also Read: Baaghi 4 Review: Tiger Shroff And Sanjay Dutt Action Saga Promises Thrills, But Can It Deliver The Hype?

Tags: Baaghi 4Baaghi 4 box officeBaaghi 4 vs Saiyaaratiger shroff

RELATED News

The Bengal Files Review: Emotional, Intense Drama Leaves Fans Stunned Simratt Kaur, Pallavi Joshi Shine
Inspector Zende Review: Cast, Storyline, Plot, Manoj Bajpayee’s performance & Fans Reaction REVEALED
Bigg Boss 19: Ashnoor Kaur Warns Nehal Chudasama, Boldly Says ‘Do Not Cross Your Limits’
Madharaasi X Review: Sivakarthikeyan, Rukmini Shine While AR Murugadoss Delivers Engaging Yet Predictable Ride
"We watched a lot of football": 'Game of Thrones' star Alfie Allen talks about his special bond with co-star Shazad Latif on sets of 'Atomic'

LATEST NEWS

Stock market Today: Closing Bell | FLAT FINISH for Sensex And Nifty As Auto And Metals Outshine FMCG And IT
31-Year-Old Private Airline Pilot Arrested For Allegedly Making Obscene Videos Of Woman With Spy Camera
Government Plans Relief Package To Support Exporters Hit by 50% Trump’s Tariffs
Russia’s Vladimir Putin Issues Big Warning, Threatens To Strike Western Forces If Deployed In Ukraine: ‘If Some Troops…’
Who is Anutin Charnvirakul? Meet the 58-Year-Old Bhumjaithai Party Leader Chosen Thailand PM
New Me! Hardik Pandya Flaunts Sandy Blonde Haircut Ahead of Asia Cup 2025
Body Of Abducted Tribal Leader Recovered In Assam
Total Lunar Eclipse In India On 7 September: Check When And Where To Watch
Is PM Modi Visiting Manipur On September 13? Security Tightened, ‘No Drone Zone’ Declared
Dozens Detained in New York Immigration Raids – Here’s What We Know So Far
Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2
Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2
Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2
Baaghi 4 Faces Low Opening Rs 9 Crore Opening Lowest Than Saiyaara And War 2

QUICK LINKS