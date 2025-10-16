Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Drops A Bombshell: ‘Family Is Getting Me Married’, Wedding Buzz Begins!

Bageshwar Baba Dhirendra Shastri Marriage Plans: In an arrival that was shocking yet always anticipated, Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, popularly known as Baba Bageshwar, went ahead and declared to the world that his family was planning for his marriage.

A spiritual leader whose talk and public gatherings attract millions has always been evasive when it comes to the questions of his private life and marital status.

However, during one of the recent meetings with his followers and the press, the influential guru-who runs the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh put an end to all speculation. He says, “My family is actively involved in my marriage plans, and they will decide the date and time.”

#WATCH | On his marriage, Spiritual leader Dhirendra Shastri says, “… I am not doing it. My family is arranging it. We don’t know when, but we will get it done…” Watch full interview at-https://t.co/xMHofjQFF8 pic.twitter.com/tKVEagChdq — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2025







Not only does this announcement mark a major shift in course considering that most of the followers had presumed life-long dedication toward celibacy and service to God, but the good news has also naturally generated ripples of excitement and curiosity among millions of his devotees who are now eagerly waiting for the details concerning the potential bride.

Spiritual Leader’s Shifting Stance on Marriage

It comes as a great turning point in the life journey of the young guru. Bageshwar Baba always claimed that his purpose in life was nothing but to serve his deity, Hanumanji, and his devotees.

Most of the time, he has made his public appearances to express his ideas on religious issues like ‘Ghar Wapsi’, ‘Hindu Rashtra’, etc. His earlier statements mostly would give an impression of firm determination to live a life of brahmacharya so that he devotes all his energies to spiritual and social service.

This public disclosure regarding his family’s intention of a modal tie signals that the young guru intends to combine his spiritual work with a traditional family.

Marriage, whenever it occurs, will be a very public spectacle joining together religious rite and strong public interest, establishing him as yet another figure whose personal life is as subject to scrutiny as his spiritual one.

Bageshwar Dham’s Future with a Family

While the general inclusion of a spouse will induce a new dynamic within the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar, followers are curiously observing how the partner will interact with the peeth along with any role she might play with charitable and religious activities of the Dham.

The popularity of the guru is from the accepted notion of supernatural powers and the effortless connection he maintains with the masses.

A marriage could endear him more in the eyes of his devotees, or as some speculate, spoil his image as a detached spiritual being. Anyhow, this development shows the continuing sway of family traditions and social norms-even for personalities of his stature.

The entire spectrum of the scrutiny of the events, from the selection of the bride to the many wedding rituals, will, of course, signify the celebrity status of the guru and the heavy cultural weight carried by every life event.

Also Read: Premanand Ji Maharaj Health Update: Who Is Treating Him, Meet Vrindavan Saint’s Trusted Doctor, Dr. Ashish Sharma