Home > Entertainment > Barack Obama wins third Emmy for Netflix documentary 'Our Oceans' at 2025 Creative Arts Emmys

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 8, 2025 14:08:08 IST

Los Angeles [US], September 8 (ANI): Former US President Barack Obama became a three-time Emmy winner after securing a win at the 76th Creative Arts Emmy Awards held on September 7, as reported by People.

Obama earned the award for his narration in Netflix’s Our Oceans.

‘Our Oceans’ is a five-part documentary series that explores the wonders of Earth’s oceans. It was presented by Obama, and the series was released on November 20, 2024.

Although the former US President was not present in Los Angeles to receive the award, presenter Jordan Klepper accepted it on his behalf.

In the Outstanding Narrator category, Obama competed against Sir David Attenborough (Planet Earth: Asia), Idris Elba (Erased: WW2’s Heroes Of Color), Tom Hanks (The Americas), and Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Octopus!).

The project, which allowed viewers to experience the “gateways to the unknown,” featured the former president’s narration across five episodes, each dedicated to one of the world’s oceans. Obama broke down the Pacific Ocean’s humpback whales and their migration process and explained how walruses in the Arctic Ocean were coping with climate change, while also making sure to hit the Indian, Southern and Atlantic Oceans in the process, reported People.

The ‘Indian Ocean’ part of the series, in particular, “put him in Emmy contention this time around. The series was created by the filmmakers behind Our Great National Parks and was filmed with newly developed underwater filming technology,” according to People.

Obama previously took home two Primetime Emmys in 2022 and 2023 for his work on Our Great National Parks and Working: What We Do All Day, respectively, reported People.

The 2025 Creative Arts Emmys were held in Los Angeles over the weekend. (ANI)

