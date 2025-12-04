‘Because Of Him, I Ruined My Career…’ Katrina Kaif’s Messy Break-Up With Ranbir Kapoor Left Her In Ruins, Admits To Making A Mistake, Claims New Interview

Bollywood’s glitzy exterior sometimes conceals very deep personal difficulties, and one of the most notorious times which created discussions was the breaking up between actors Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor. In a very recently conducted interview on the Zahra Jani YouTube channel, patient and experienced journalist Pooja Samant pronounced Katrina’s separation from Ranbir a few years ago.

The couple’s chemistry on the screen and their relationship off-screen not only got but also kept the whole country occupied, however, their breaking up at last was said to have left Katrina utterly heartbroken and she underwent a period of very deep emotional suffering and self-doubt.

The people who were in close contact with the actress during that hard time described her as a star who was not only mourning love but also worrying about the possible effect of the relationship on her career.

Katrina Kaif Emotional Toll and Isolation

According to reports, the separation had a devastating effect on Katrina’s self-assurance. The pair who were constantly watched by the media, took up a large chunk of her attention. After the split, she is said to have gone through a period of withdrawal where she would not meet her friends or make any public appearances.

The emotional repercussions were very heavy, and some reports indicated that she was crying often and finding it hard to handle the sudden emptiness of the relationship. This extreme personal suffering made her reconsider her decisions in life, particularly to what extent the time spent on the relationship had an impact on her work.

Katrina Kaif Career Regret and Comeback

The most astonishing revelation during that time was Katrina’s deep-seated regret regarding her career. In the moments when she felt most vulnerable, she was said to have shared this very painful feeling with her best friends, saying that she had ‘ruined my career’ by putting her personal life before some professional opportunities or commitments. This relentless feeling of having made a wrong choice in her career path up to that point turned into a strong desire to take back her place.

The following years were a period of her turning this source of pain into her work, where she would give remarkable performances and sign up for different varieties of projects. Her indomitableness and commitment to her cause at last brought about one of the most extraordinary revivals in Bollywood’s recent history, demonstrating that her career was anything but over. Her later on, marriage to Vicky Kaushal was the end of a long, difficult period in her life and the start of a new, stable one.

Also Read: Smriti Mandhana’s Fiance Palaash Muchhal Visits Premanand Maharaj’s Ashram In Vrindavan, Sparks Fresh Buzz After Postponed Wedding