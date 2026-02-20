LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams ai Geetu Mohandas accident Accenture AI strategy Rajat Dalal vivo v 70 Abhishek Sharma city-killer asteroids Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor Eric Dane cause of death aliens AIIMS Delhi treatment latest news Class 10 board exams
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Ravi Teja’s romantic entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (BMW) hits OTT on ZEE5 from February 20, 2026. Directed by Kishore Tirumala, the Spain-set film features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi, with a fun, family-friendly story, hit music, and bonus digital content.

“Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Ravi Teja’s Romantic Hit Streams February 20 on ZEE5”
“Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release: Ravi Teja’s Romantic Hit Streams February 20 on ZEE5”

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Last updated: February 20, 2026 10:49:22 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

The wait for Ravi Teja’s fans is finally ending because the breezy romantic entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi BMW is about to start its digital premiere.

The film released in theaters on January 13, 2026, which happened to fall on the festive Sankranti season, and it attracted public interest through its lighthearted story and its setting in Spain.

Kishore Tirumala directed the movie, which shows Ravi Teja playing a new character who delivers a performance that combines his new abilities through his clever and charming delivery. The film’s home viewing schedule has become the only thing that matters now that theaters have completed their run.

You Might Be Interested In

ZEE5 Digital Streaming Rights

The ZEE Network purchased digital streaming rights to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi from ZEE5 for a large amount of money before the film was released in theaters.

The platform has scheduled its first streaming date for February 20, 2026, according to current industry information. The platform postponed its mid-February release because initial rumors about the launch date showed that several major digital releases would happen at that time.

The strategic move ensures that Ravi Teja’s film will achieve maximum audience reach to Telugu speakers across the globe. The film will stream in its original language, with fans able to watch it in high definition and read subtitles to reach a wider audience.

BMW Movie OTT Premiere

People are currently extremely excited about the upcoming BMW movie, which will show its first version through an online streaming service about to begin its promotional campaign.

This film proceeds through its plot by showing how people develop relationships and face humorous situations, which makes it suitable for family audiences who want to watch it on streaming services.

The film features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as its main female characters, while Bheems Ceciroleo created the soundtrack, which has become a popular music selection. 

The digital version of the movie will follow recent trends established by major film releases to include extra behind-the-scenes content and omitted scenes that did not appear in the theatrical cut.

Also Read: Dhurandhar 2 In Trouble? BMC Demands Permanent Blacklisting Of Aditya Dhar’s B26 Studio, Suggests Imposing Heavy Penalties On Movie

First published on: Feb 20, 2026 10:43 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Bhartha Mahasayulaku WignyapthiBMW OTT releaseRavi Teja digital premiere

RELATED News

Toxic New Teaser Out: Filled With Blood And Action-Packed Punches, Yash’s Film Promises A Gangster Saga; Fans Say, ‘Daddy Is Home’

Kennedy Movie Review: Sunny Leone And Rahul Bhat Deliver Powerful Performances In Anurag Kashyap’s Dark Crime Drama

Major Leak From The 50 Show: Shiv Thakare Or Rajat Dalal , Who Won The Crown? Twist Leaves Fans Stunned!

Who Was Eric Dane? ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ And ‘Euphoria’ Star Dies At 53, Cause Of Death Revealed

WATCH: French President Emmanuel Macron Uses Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Song In Tribute To India, Video Goes Viral

LATEST NEWS

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price Slashes Ahead Of S26 Launch: Snapdragon Processor, Flagship Camera, And AI Features Now At Just…

Gold And Silver Prices Today: Rebound on MCX as Bullish Momentum Returns – Check Latest Rates Across India and Global Markets

Built in India, Deployed Globally: Turgo.ai Launches with USD 1M Pre-Seed from Top Executives to Create a New Category of Autonomous Marketing

What Is Pax Silica? India Joins US-Led AI, Critical Minerals & Supply Chain Alliance – How The Initiative Counters China’s Dominance

India Offers AI-Based Disaster Management Solutions to the World

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

‘Learn Or Leave,’ Warns Accenture’s CEO Julie Sweet; AI Skills Become Non-Negotiable as Tech Giant Signals the AI Era Is Here

Who Is Sanjeev? SUV Driver Smashes E-Rickshaw In Janakpuri, Kills 6-Year-Old Preshelle Prince, Grandma Says ‘Kid Was Bleeding On Road, No One Came To Help’

Vivo V70 Elite Review: Zeiss Triple Camera, 6500mAh Battery, And Snapdragon 8 Gen 5—Check All Features And Details Before Buying

T20 World Cup 2026: Sanju Samson To Replace Abhishek Sharma In IND vs SA Super 8 Clash? Team India Told To Avoid Changes- Here’s Why

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!
Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

QUICK LINKS