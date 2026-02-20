Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi OTT Release Date Finally Revealed: Here’s When And Where To Watch Ravi Teja’s Blockbuster!

The wait for Ravi Teja’s fans is finally ending because the breezy romantic entertainer Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi BMW is about to start its digital premiere.

The film released in theaters on January 13, 2026, which happened to fall on the festive Sankranti season, and it attracted public interest through its lighthearted story and its setting in Spain.

Kishore Tirumala directed the movie, which shows Ravi Teja playing a new character who delivers a performance that combines his new abilities through his clever and charming delivery. The film’s home viewing schedule has become the only thing that matters now that theaters have completed their run.

ZEE5 Digital Streaming Rights

The ZEE Network purchased digital streaming rights to Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi from ZEE5 for a large amount of money before the film was released in theaters.

The platform has scheduled its first streaming date for February 20, 2026, according to current industry information. The platform postponed its mid-February release because initial rumors about the launch date showed that several major digital releases would happen at that time.

The strategic move ensures that Ravi Teja’s film will achieve maximum audience reach to Telugu speakers across the globe. The film will stream in its original language, with fans able to watch it in high definition and read subtitles to reach a wider audience.

BMW Movie OTT Premiere

People are currently extremely excited about the upcoming BMW movie, which will show its first version through an online streaming service about to begin its promotional campaign.

This film proceeds through its plot by showing how people develop relationships and face humorous situations, which makes it suitable for family audiences who want to watch it on streaming services.

The film features Ashika Ranganath and Dimple Hayathi as its main female characters, while Bheems Ceciroleo created the soundtrack, which has become a popular music selection.

The digital version of the movie will follow recent trends established by major film releases to include extra behind-the-scenes content and omitted scenes that did not appear in the theatrical cut.

