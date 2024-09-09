‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan Team Up For A New Horror-Comedy

Akshay Kumar has teamed up with Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The makers made the announcement on September 9, on the occasion of Akki's birthday

Akshay Kumar is one of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry. He enjoys a strong fan following because of his striking screen presence and impressive performances. Here is some big news for his fans. The star has teamed up with Priyadarshan for the horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla. The makers made the announcement on September 9, on the occasion of Akki’s birthday.

‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar, Pridarshan Team Up Again

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan, who previously teamed up for cult films such as ‘Hera Pheri’ and ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, have reunited for a new film. Titled ‘Bhooth Bangla’, the flick appears to be a horror-comedy with a dark and eerie plot. The makers announced the film on Sunday, September 9, with a motion poster in which Akshay is seen with a cat. Akshay then consumes milk like a feline.

“Thank you for your love on my birthday, year after year! Celebrating this year with the first look of ‘Bhooth Bangla’! I’m beyond excited to join forces with Priyadarshan again after 14 years. This dream collaboration has been a long time coming… can’t wait to share this incredible journey with you all. Stay tuned for the magic,” read the post.

‘Bhooth Bangla’ is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Ltd. It will hit screens sometime in 2025.

Busy Time For Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar was recently seen in the comedy drama ‘Khel Khel Mein’, which did not do too well at the box office. It was Mudassar Aziz and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde, Rajesh Bahl, Shashikant Sinha, and Ajay Rai. It features a talented cast including Ammy Virk, Vaani Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, Taapsee Pannu and Fardeen Khan.