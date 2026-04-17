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Home > Entertainment News > Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Industry trackers indicate that the film is heading towards a net collection between Rs 9 to 12 crore, slightly moderating earlier expectations of a Rs 15 crore opening.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

Published By: Rituparna Sarkar
Last updated: April 17, 2026 17:42:19 IST

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Akshay Kumar’s horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla has kicked off its box office journey on a promising note. According to early estimates, the film is enjoying a decent theatrical run. Backed by strong paid previews and steady advance booking momentum, the Priyadarshan directorial has shown encouraging trends on its opening day. According to the data reported by Sacnilk, the much-anticipated film already collected Rs 3.5 crore net from paid previews (Day 0), giving it an early boost before its official opening on Friday.

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Numbers

For Day 1, the most recent Sacnilk trends suggest that Bhooth Bangla has so far generated around Rs 5.5 crore gross (including blocked seats) during the day’s progression. This indicated a gradual rise in occupancy as shows advance. Morning occupancy remained on the lower side, with reports pointing to a slow start that is typical for non-holiday releases. However, spot bookings and walk-ins improved as the day unfolded.

Advance booking data further supported this trend. The film recorded Rs 3.32 crore gross (Rs 6.8 crore with blocked seats) in advance sales, with nearly 1.29 lakh tickets sold nationwide. Key areas such as NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru contributed significantly, while mass circuits are expected to pick up pace over the weekend.

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What To Expect Over The Weekend

Industry trackers now indicate that the film is heading towards a Day 1 net collection in the range of Rs 9 to 12 crore, slightly moderating earlier expectations of a Rs 15 crore opening. The revised estimate depends heavily on how strongly the evening and night shows perform.

Reports also suggest that audience response is ‘mixed to positive’, with many appreciating the nostalgic reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan. While some called the first half ‘a complete laugh riot’, others reacted to it saying ‘outdated comedy, zero horror, and a slow screenplay’.

Despite competition and a relatively slow morning, Bhooth Bangla has managed to hold its ground with a respectable start so far. The film’s real box office test will now depend on word-of-mouth and its ability to show strong jumps on Saturday and Sunday.

Bhooth Bangla Plot And Cast

Bhooth Bangla revolves around a haunted property, where supernatural occurrences intertwine with comic chaos. The film has got the third highest sales in advance booking among the 2026 Bollywood releases, said reports. The Akshay Kumar starrer follows Dhurandhar 2 (Rs 53 crore) and Border 2 (Rs 12.5 crore) to secure the spot. It surpassed O’Romeo (Rs 3.07 crore) and Mardaani 3’s (Rs 1.16 crore) advance ticket sales.

The movie, which marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with filmmaker Priyadarshan after over 15 years, has been creating quite a lot of buzz. Other than Akshay headlining the project, the Bollywood drama features an ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Wamiqa Gabbi, Mithila Palkar, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithun Chakraborty and Asrani.

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 1 Collection Update: Solid Start Backed By Paid Previews, Akshay Kumar Film Mints Rs 3.5 Crore

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