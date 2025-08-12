Bigg Boss Scam: Bhopal Doctor Gets Duped For Rs 10 Lakh Over Fake Promise Of Bigg Boss Participation

Bigg Boss Scam: In a shocking incident, famous dermatologist from Bhopal, Dr. Abhineet Gupta, got duped for Rs 10 lakh by a swindler assuring a wild card entry into the popular reality show Bigg Boss, hosted by Salman Khan. The fraud case came into public notice in 2022 and was issued as a police complaint in Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai, besides an earlier FIR in Bhopal. The case reveals how vulnerable are aspirants for fame and the worst, the scammers who exploit their dreams.

Karan Singh’s Deceptive Promise

In 2022, Dr. Abhineet Gupta, a prominent skin specialist and owner of Poison Skin Clinic in Bhopal, was approached by Karan Singh, who came up with claims of being an event director and having some kind of proximity to great production houses. This includes the producers of Bigg Boss, Endemol.

Singh lured Gupta with the promise of a “backdoor entry” into the sensational reality show. For the initial entry, Singh had demanded Rs1 crore, which was later negotiated downwards to Rs 60 lakh, eventually convincing Gupta to pay Rs 10 lakh in cash after arranging a meeting with a supposed Endemol executive, Harish Shah, in Mumbai.

Abhineet Gupta’s Broken Dreams

Gupta forwarded the cash believing he was now inducted for a shot at one of the most-watched shows in India. This ended disappointingly when Bigg Boss Season 16 unveiled the contenders, but Gupta’s name was missing.

Singh promised him a wildcard entry, but as months ended and Season 16 wound up, the promise became an eye on the next season instead. And when Gupta’s hopes were dashed at the figuring out for Season 17, he made demands for a refund. Singh ducked calls eventually making himself unreachable by switching off his phone.

Legal Action and Ongoing Investigation

Frustrated and taken for a ride, Gupta filed a complaint in Bhopal at the Chunabhatti police station in July 2023, and later, also at the Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai. The case had been registered under Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code for cheating. The police are now investigating whether Singh, who remains absconding, has targeted others with similar scams.

Authorities suspect this was a premeditated scheme exploiting the allure of Bigg Boss to dupe fame-seekers. Gupta’s ordeal serves as a cautionary tale, urging aspiring celebrities to verify claims before parting with their money.

